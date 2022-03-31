April 5th “Charity Concert at Ukraine House”

BERLIN (CBS) — An adventure park in Berlin is kicking off the 2022 season while keeping the war in Ukraine in mind. Boundless Adventures is hosting a fundraiser for Doctors Without Borders from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. All of the proceeds from ticket sales will support the group’s efforts in Ukraine where teams are assessing humanitarian needs, delivering urgent medical supplies, and providing mass casualty response training. The park’s co-owners told WBZ-TV, like many of us, they feel helpless watching the horror unfold and wanted to do something to help. “We founded our company Boundless Adventures with the premise that everybody has boundless possibilities and when we see these parents — when we see all Ukrainians proving their boundlessness, we just felt like we wanted to do whatever we can do to help with that and what better way than hosting a fundraiser, ” said co-owner Lorrie Funtleyder. Tickets were still available Saturday morning. The adventure park will be decorated with blue and yellow lights, and Ukrainian music will be playing throughout.

