Franklin County, NC

Tornado Warning issued for Franklin, Granville by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 16:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Nash, Person by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Durham; Edgecombe; Franklin; Granville; Halifax; Nash; Person; Vance; Warren; Wilson Areas of fog will become locally dense this morning Areas of fog will continue to expand across the northeast Piedmont and northern Coastal Plain this morning. Some will become dense, with visibility restricted to one quarter mile or less. Fog will disperse between 730 AM and 9 AM EDT. Drivers are encouraged to slow down, allow extra following distance, and use low beam headlights.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
Franklinton, NC
Creedmoor, NC
Franklin County, NC
Youngsville, NC
Franklin, NC
Granville County, NC
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 8 to 12 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to around 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Callahan, Shackelford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Callahan; Shackelford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Callahan and southern Shackelford Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 931 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mccarty Lake, or near Albany, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Albany, Moran, Putnam, Ibex, Mccarty Lake, Us-283 Near The Callahan- Shackelford County Line, Us-180 Near The Shackelford- Stephens County Line and I-20 Near The Callahan- Eastland County Line. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 317 and 323. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 19:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-03 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Strong Winds this Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Occasional wind gusts above 55 mph are possible in northern Johnson County. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...This evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Lightweight or high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover on some roadways.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Cowley, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Cowley; Sedgwick; Sumner A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COWLEY...SOUTHEASTERN SEDGWICK...SOUTHWESTERN BUTLER AND NORTHEASTERN SUMNER COUNTIES At 951 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Douglass, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Derby, Andover, Augusta, Wellington, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Douglass, Belle Plaine, Oxford, Udall, Rock, Perth, Riverdale, Wellington Airport and Augusta Municipal Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Fog has developed across portions of the tri-state area this morning. Some of the fog has become locally dense reducing visibilities to a 1/2 mile or less. Motorists this morning should exercise caution and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Remember to use low beams while operating a car. Expect conditions to improve later this morning.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

