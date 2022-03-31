ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Baby Yoda library cards available at Berkeley County libraries

By Chase Laudenslager
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) on Thursday announced a limited-edition library...

New Jersey Stage

Ocean County Library Berkeley Branch to Present Live Acoustic Blues and Jazz by Pete Wagula

(BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library Berkeley Branch presents the return of Jersey shore guitarist Pete Wagula in a live performance of acoustic blues, jazz, and bottleneck guitar on Saturday, March 26 at 2:30pm. Wagula’s spring concert marks his first appearance at the Berkeley Branch since 2018. He will feature new, original tunes from his upcoming third solo release, tentatively titled Homecoming.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Fox11online.com

Door County Seed Library open for business

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- An opportunity which combines gardening and a little bit of reading kicked off in Door County. The Seed Library is open for business, and this year's program is bigger than before. At the Sturgeon Bay Branch of the Door County Library, it's common to find...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WNCT

Onslow County Public Library receives award

The American Association of University Women presented Onslow County Public Library with copies of the 2021 Young People's Literature Award book. The award highlights the work by Halli Gomez for her book "List of Ten."
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
The Voice

Design competition under way for new Aurora Public Library District library card

A library card is a universal symbol of learning and possibility. Seeing the excitement on children’s faces when they sign their name on their first Aurora Public Library District (APLD) card is a magical moment. Nowadays, having a Library card means so much more than having the ability to just check out books. The Library has computers, learning kits, video games, sewing machines, and even fishing poles available for checkout to cardholders. Not only that, but your card gives you access to an online library of digital items and resources on our website. APLD card holders can even use their card to visit museums and local attractions at a discounted price! Having fun isn’t hard when you have a library card, and it’s time for our card to get a facelift.
AURORA, IL
Kait 8

Group prays for Jonesboro Craighead County Public Library

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Praying for change. About a dozen people gathered around the Jonesboro Craighead County Public Library in prayer Monday evening. The group walked in silence and prayed for guidance for the library board. They support the idea to move certain materials out of the children’s section and...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Connecticut Post

Library passports now available in Kent

KENT — Library card holders can access all of Connecticut’s libraries by participating in the Passport to Connecticut Libraries Program. Nearly 140 libraries, including Kent Memorial Library, are taking part in the Connecticut Library Association’s Passport to Connecticut Libraries Program. To celebrate National Library Week in April,...
KENT, CT
WGAU

UGA: historic Delta documents available in digital library

Historical records detailing the growth of one of the world’s largest airlines are available to the public online through the Digital Library of Georgia, thanks to a partnership between the Delta Flight Museum, the University of Georgia Libraries and GALILEO. The collection contains Delta Air Lines’ digitized timetables, flight...
ATLANTA, GA
thecheyennepost.com

Spring Break Activities at Laramie County Library

Laramie County Library is celebrating spring break from Monday, March 28 to Friday, April 1 with a variety of fun events, workshops, classes, and activities for kids of all ages! With options ranging from balloon twisting classes to dance workshops, there is something for everyone to enjoy during their week off from school.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
DFW Community News

Explore Science Doodles with Our Science Doodle Coloring Page

We have the cutest original science doodles today that you can color or be inspired to create your own doodles. These science coloring pages are all sorts of science related doodles that will transport you straight to the lab…no lab coat required. Kids of all ages will have fun coloring these science doodles and practicing their own doodles in their science journal.
SCIENCE

