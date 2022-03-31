ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico police officer killed in 3-vehicle crash

By Dean Mirshahi, Ivy Tan
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AjoC7_0eviGMYM00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County police officer was killed after a three-vehicle crash along Chamberlayne Road on Wednesday.

Officer Trey Sutton died early Thursday morning following the crash, which sent another officer and man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Sutton, who joined Henrico police in June 2021, graduated from the police academy in February and was training in the department’s patrol bureau at the time of the crash. He was 24.

“He was so happy about being in law enforcement and that’s one of the things I remember. He was just elated about having this uniform on and being a part of our family so it’s difficult,” Henrico Police Chief Eric D. English said at a press conference Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49a87k_0eviGMYM00
Henrico Police Chief Eric D. English addresses the media about Officer Trey Sutton’s death following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday. (Photo: 8News’ Rachel Keller)

Henrico officers are shrouding their badges and have left flowers on a police cruiser outside the department’s Villa Park Station in honor of Sutton.

“There’s a lot of things that goes on in this profession but the last thing you want as a police chief is to lose one of your members. I look at every member in this division as my responsibility,” English said.

Authorities said a Henrico police cruiser and two other cars crashed at the intersection of Chamberlayne Road (Route 301) and Wilkinson Road on Wednesday evening.

Sutton, the other officer and a third individual in the cruiser were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ilYSx_0eviGMYM00
    (courtesy of the Henrico Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g6eSV_0eviGMYM00
    (courtesy of the Henrico Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b5xAr_0eviGMYM00
    (courtesy of the Henrico Police Department)

An investigation is ongoing but Henrico police said Wednesday that a pickup truck moving south on Chamberlayne collided with the police cruiser at the intersection as it headed west along Wilkinson. The third vehicle was hit along Wilkinson Road.

Police said Thursday that Sutton was driving but investigators are reviewing body-camera video, conducting interviews and trying to recreate the crash scene. It’s still unclear who ran the red light at the intersection, according to English, but alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared a statement Thursday on Sutton’s death: “The First Lady and I are heartbroken by the loss of Henrico Police Officer and Chesterfield resident Trey Marshall Sutton. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Sutton, the Henrico Police Department, the entire law enforcement community, and the others injured in the crash. This tragedy serves as a constant reminder that our men and women in blue put their lives on the line everyday to protect their communities.”

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10

25K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Follow WAVY News 10 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Henrico, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Academy#Trey Marshall#English
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC TV

Woman killed in overnight shooting at Maisonette Apartments

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has died after being shot at a Chesterfield apartment complex overnight, police say. Chesterfield police officers responded to Alfalfa Lane shortly after midnight, at the Maisonette Apartments just off Route 1. They found a female victim with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WNEM

Police: Driver flees crash scene, abandons 3 injured children in vehicle

BETHANY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man was arrested after police say he fled the scene of a crash and left behind three critically injured children in the wreck. The crash happened on March 20 at 4:35 p.m. at the corner of State Road and Jackson Road in Gratiot County’s Bethany Township. A vehicle heading east on Jackson Road, driven by a 36-year-old man from St. Louis, ran a stop sign and was struck broadside by a vehicle on State Road’s northbound lane, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy