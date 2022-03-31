Here are the City of Boston’s top-earning employees

More than 30 people made over $300,000 last year.

In most municipalities across the state, employees in two particular departments make up the vast majority of the top earners who work for the local government.

A Boston.com analysis of the City of Boston’s employee payroll data for the end of 2021 found that Boston’s breakdown is similar to most municipalities.

It might surprise some that the vast majority of top-earning public employees — both in Boston and across the state — are police officers and firefighters.

The only major difference in Boston is that police officers earn consistently more than firefighters, though firefighters are easily the second-highest-paid department in the city.

In fact, in Boston, of the top 100 earners, all but 15 are police officers. Expand that to the top 1,000, and only 16 are neither firefighters nor police officers.

Perhaps counterintuitively, the reason police officers and firefighters are paid so much is not due to high base salaries. This is not to say that they aren’t well compensated. Their salaries typically range from $70,000 to $200,000 dollars, with the majority making six figures.

The reason police officers and firefighters make so much money is because they earn tens of thousands of dollars, sometimes amounting to over $100,000 additional dollars over the course of a year, in overtime pay and detail pay.

Take, for example, Police Officer Sefa Kwasi Dugbazah, the officer who earned the most detail pay last year. His base pay is about $92,000. Last year, he earned nearly $180,000 just in detail pay, plus about $15,000 in overtime pay.

That means that last year, Dugbazah earned about $195,000 outside his base pay, essentially tripling his salary. His total earnings amounted to about $305,000, meaning about 64% of his total earnings were earned through overtime and detail pay.

Overall, Dugbazah was the 34th highest regular earner working for the city last year.

In another example, Police Lt. Stanley Demesmin, the policeman who earned the most in overtime pay last year, earned about $168,000 in overtime pay. He also earned nearly $25,000 in detail pay.

His base pay is about $142,000, meaning he earned more than his base pay just in overtime pay last year. Of his nearly $380,000 total pay, about half was made just through overtime and detail pay.

Overall, Demesmin was the fourth-highest regular earner working for the City last year.

Dugbazah and Demesmin were far from the only employees making this much money in overtime and detail pay last year. In the police department alone, 35 policemen made over $300,000. The highest base pay among these officers was about $165,000.

Also among policemen, 58 made over $100,000 in overtime pay, and 14 made more than $100,000 in detail pay. Far more made tens of thousands of dollars in each category.

Another noticeable trend among high-earning city employees is that they are overwhelmingly men. This is representative of the gender disparity in both the police and fire departments.

In fact, the only woman in the top 50 earners was Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, who ranked 33rd overall in regular earning employees by earning about $305,000 last year. She had the highest salary of any city employee, at $280,000.

Superintendents being among the highest-earning employees working for a municipality is standard throughout the commonwealth.

On the other end of the spectrum, among the lowest-paid city employees, are all kinds of Boston Public Schools employees. Among the lowest earners are teaching assistants, paraprofessionals, cafeteria workers, and custodians.

Many of these employees work for less than $20,000 in base pay, and far more work for less than $30,000 in base pay, though not a majority.

Importantly, the top two earners in Boston last year were not regular earners. Richard Beckers and Jacqueline McGowan were both paid about $1.25 million by the city last year as the result of a lawsuit that found they were wrongly accused of using cocaine when they were police officers in the early 2000s.

Last year, the City of Boston employed about 20,000 people full-time.

Here are the top 100 earners:

NAMEDEPARTMENT NAMETITLEREGULAROTHEROVERTIMEINJUREDDETAILTOTAL GROSS

Beckers,RichardBoston Police DepartmentPolice Officer

1,264,843.63

1,264,843.63

McGowan,Jacqueline M.Boston Police DepartmentPolice Officer

1,252,990.81

1,252,990.81

Harris,Shawn NBoston Police DepartmentPolice Officer69,772.10212,739.4882,300.8730,939.2412,144.00433,073.75

Washington,WalterBoston Police DepartmentPolice Officer100,963.38211,900.2867,849.66

9,016.00399,825.87

Mosley Jr.,CurtisBoston Police DepartmentPolice Officer109,858.02192,097.5475,938.65

19,550.00397,444.21

Joseph,Martin MBoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant127,626.76124,524.5066,433.83

50,085.00381,432.87

Demesmin,StanleyBoston Police DepartmentPolice Lieutenant142,466.4115,820.50167,509.61

24,695.00378,690.01

Smith,Sean PBoston Police DepartmentPolice Lieutenant143,566.7816,789.43109,101.43

53,240.00358,589.49

Lee,WaimanBoston Police DepartmentPolice Detective107,352.5416,324.2776,434.46

123,234.00350,183.38

Barrett,Thomas E.Boston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant130,930.1216,723.95166,042.24

346,429.04

Danilecki,John HBoston Police DepartmentPolice Captain157,595.8124,504.1349,388.686,504.8964,800.00343,818.59

Webb,Keith ABoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant130,930.1219,722.83109,031.27

46,587.00339,003.95

Hocking,Michael EBoston Fire DepartmentDeputy Fire Chief187,602.919,935.4675,459.1933,276.4730,562.00336,836.03

Sweeney,StevenBoston Police DepartmentPolice Captain159,603.6724,423.09104,610.394,281.692,520.00336,410.11

Brown,John MBoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant130,930.1219,672.83150,490.63

1,802.00335,628.31

Doherty,Michael J.Boston Fire DepartmentDeputy Fire Chief201,164.389,910.4652,774.3419,715.0049,018.50332,582.68

Kervin,Timothy M.Boston Police DepartmentLieut-Hackney Carriage Inves.139,239.2820,912.3741,962.42

94,325.00331,248.89

Downing,George CBoston Police DepartmentPolice Officer99,906.76208,143.509,654.57

2,208.00329,903.66

Connolly,TimothyBoston Police DepartmentPolice Captain157,980.0622,338.83101,772.106,520.76

329,737.12

Harrington,Mark WilliamBoston Police DepartmentPolice Captain164,500.8224,511.8188,265.54

7,080.00325,483.54

Gero,Jarrod ABoston Police DepartmentPolice Detective105,031.414,718.57109,025.452,321.1379,534.00324,639.94

Pusey,Daniel C.Boston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant127,626.7680088,685.50

80,507.00323,144.82

Leeman,Joseph RBoston Police DepartmentPolice Lieutenant144,727.7213,951.4359,823.83

66,495.00320,880.48

Carroll,Christopher FBoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant132,805.8911,415.9798,384.42

39,379.00314,718.01

Whalen,Richard LBoston Police DepartmentPolice Detective104,644.1433,303.87121,166.02

25,208.00310,483.04

Cullity,Patrick JBoston Police DepartmentPolice Lieutenant145,775.2621,812.6798,212.52

7,755.00309,999.49

Cellucci,Charles JBoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant130,930.1217,363.73108,854.99

19,398.00309,279.57

Quiles,WilsonBoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant126,681.5785094,689.76

55,968.00309,190.72

Ciccolo,Robert WBoston Police DepartmentPolice Captain164,500.829,741.9374,047.09

19,680.00309,095.21

Keenan,Donald FBoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant133,453.9618,721.7882,739.94

42,029.00309,000.37

Fitzgerald,John JBoston Police DepartmentPolice Lieutenant141,128.9421,334.27101,933.27

15,840.00308,462.28

McCormick,Kelley JBoston Police DepartmentPolice Captain124,473.977,468.9543,919.5340,109.2850,640.00307,757.65

Almeida,Ismael LopesBoston Police DepartmentPolice Officer99,101.8280060,044.37

126,822.00306,588.43

Cassellius,BrendaBoston Public SchoolsSuperintendent279,999.9826,416.08

306,416.06

Assad,Mark LBoston Police DepartmentPolice Lieutenant137,621.9820,942.1267,793.043,628.4940,535.00305,741.24

Dugbazah,Sefa KwasiBoston Police DepartmentPolice Officer91,784.2080014,696.61

178,940.00304,577.47

Lewis,Richard GBoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant127,626.7618,621.77131,223.88

302,997.97

Sousa,Kenneth ABoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant122,465.84108,676.6629,790.65

11,660.00302,890.09

Brown,Michael ABoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant127,627.3816,134.18120,444.773,302.74

300,241.80

Leahy,Brian MatthewBoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant127,626.7619,246.67106,910.30

14,522.00300,212.62

Blando,CarlBoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant134,735.099,646.6443,391.45

79,500.00299,786.43

Smith,TimothyBoston Fire DepartmentDistrict Fire Chief-Technician196,600.588,853.4144,756.47

49,533.75299,744.21

Conley,James BBoston Police DepartmentPolice Lieutenant141,412.0618,246.28103,739.76

298,751.14

Foley,Patrick M.JBoston Police DepartmentPolice Detective107,352.545,635.71130,908.25

27,968.00298,702.61

Sullivan,MarcBoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant130,930.1218,493.28114,599.50

8,056.00298,264.97

Brown,Eric LBoston Fire DepartmentFF (Mas Of F Boat)150,031.313,136.5766,880.11

77,837.25297,885.24

Dorsainvil,Jean-GerardBoston Police DepartmentPolice Detective104,644.1410,887.33154,900.81

6,348.00297,709.26

Ruggere,Michael JBoston Fire DepartmentDeputy Fire Chief, Admn-AdvTechnician529.05172,765.83

124,100.14

297,395.02

Mammone,Adam A.Boston Police DepartmentPolice Lieutenant130,306.089,134.3285,798.17

37,080.00294,310.50

Downey,Paul JBoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant115,228.6012,479.85145,058.433,114.6318,412.00294,293.51

Long,Gregory PBoston Police DepartmentSuperintendent-In-Chief209,372.6530,244.46

291,960.30

James,Alfred ABoston Police DepartmentPolice Detective107,352.5411,922.1392,459.08

58,144.00291,348.41

Terenzi,PhillipBoston Police DepartmentPolice Captain/Academy Instructor160,549.8810,201.5565,906.34

14,520.00291,315.37

Gaughan,Timothy PBoston Police DepartmentPolice Lieutenant145,775.2620,762.0381,148.02

7,040.00291,169.35

Kozmiski,Therese MBoston Police DepartmentPolice Captain166,111.4024,852.3357,654.73

290,146.57

Stallworth,Andre RBoston Fire DepartmentChief of Field Services4,301.5923,541.73

262,136.08

289,979.40

Bickerton,DeanBoston Police DepartmentPolice Lieutenant141,904.1085083,195.03

31,900.00289,585.97

Moore,James ABoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant131,616.1619,196.67105,708.11

288,427.83

Thomas,Terry JBoston Police DepartmentPolice Captain166,863.0413,627.8064,251.46

1,800.00288,258.32

Hogan,Gerald EBoston Fire DepartmentDistrict Fire Chief187,276.698,853.4126,717.618,941.2255,741.00287,529.93

Gillespie,Joseph G.Boston Police DepartmentPolice Captain164,500.8224,511.8155,530.90

960286,628.90

Sanchez,ReneBoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant132,009.41800110,619.97

43,142.00286,571.38

Barker,GaryBoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant132,230.125,568.2174,621.54

47,594.00286,199.94

McMahon,Joseph GBoston Fire DepartmentChief of Support Services262,641.6923,541.73

286,183.42

Davin,John JBoston Police DepartmentPolice Captain164,500.8224,561.8155,391.45

480286,059.45

Hughes,John C.Boston Police DepartmentPolice Captain160,011.8617,101.8770,950.92

5,200.00285,267.15

Driscoll,Jeffery M.Boston Police DepartmentPolice Officer96,025.5885057,687.82

106,582.00285,151.95

Gould,John JBoston Police DepartmentPolice Detective107,352.546,846.28129,342.80

13,984.00284,363.73

Driscoll,Richard JBoston Police DepartmentPolice Lieutenant143,390.3320,788.6179,200.17

5,445.00283,405.05

Adams,Daniel JBoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant127,380.188,618.5251,076.19

65,687.00283,253.34

Brienza,Horacio D.Boston Fire DepartmentDistrict Fire Chief-Technician192,935.963,969.0537,716.133,520.1744,972.00283,113.31

Kern,Michael VBoston Police DepartmentPolice Lieutenant145,775.2621,912.6778,206.93

220282,558.90

Johnson,Rick EBoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant127,626.7619,246.67103,528.54

282,308.86

Flynn,John NBoston Police DepartmentPolice Captain164,187.5524,500.7252,426.10

282,161.32

Conway,John ABoston Police DepartmentPolice Officer Headquarters Dispatch103,183.3811,954.97117,471.38

38,916.00281,844.28

Bailey,Gerard WBoston Police DepartmentSuperintendent200,140.7031,592.97

281,768.82

Bulman,Eric WBoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant127,626.7619,246.67108,535.70

280,934.69

McGoldrick,Kevin JBoston Police DepartmentSuperintendent138,255.88108,451.15

280,910.37

Creaven,Jacqueline DBoston Police DepartmentPolice Lieutenant144,406.116,578.4792,810.59

1,540.00280,884.03

Gallagher,WilliamBoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant130,930.129,646.6436,969.30

70,596.00280,874.79

Taxter,Lucas EBoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant127,626.7616,372.1995,708.80

8,480.00280,094.64

Meade,Edward PBoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant130,930.1213,825.0762,981.49

39,432.00279,901.41

Doherty,Sean MBoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant130,930.1211,465.97111,282.71

279,864.87

Donlon,Paul LBoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant126,140.843,099.58118,803.73

279,579.55

Wilson,Charles EBoston Police DepartmentSuperintendent173,094.6629,092.97

27,046.04

279,268.82

Cotter,WinifredBoston Police DepartmentSuperintendent200,140.7029,042.97

279,218.82

Hegarty,Michael JBoston Police DepartmentPolice Lieutenant135,067.5312,944.9243,791.596,903.4444,935.00279,118.60

Keeley,Dennis LBoston Fire DepartmentDistrict Fire Chief Tech-ADR23,495.43142,645.012,011.53110,828.13

278,980.10

Baston,Nora LBoston Police DepartmentSuperintendent119,756.6929,042.97

80,089.94

278,851.25

McCarthy,Michael PBoston Police DepartmentPolice Lieutenant145,775.2618,579.4478,027.15

278,825.89

Buchanan,MarkBoston Fire DepartmentDeputy Fire Chief Administration236,920.6413,764.7616,898.58

10,973.00278,556.98

Houlder,Theron S.Boston Fire DepartmentFire Fighter126,972.9455047,729.04

103,194.00278,445.98

Lonergan,James JBoston Fire DepartmentDeputy Fire Chief216,025.989,910.4642,016.30

9,964.00277,916.74

Powers Jr.,Gerald JosephBoston Fire DepartmentDistrict Fire Chief-Technician196,866.173,912.0041,421.56

35,563.50277,763.23

Eddings,Marcus CBoston Police DepartmentSuperintendent86,367.0429,042.97

112,578.06

277,724.34

DeLeon,WinstonBoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant125,980.495,294.9779,998.16

35,033.00277,684.82

McLaughlin,Steven PBoston Police DepartmentPolice Captain163,759.8321,547.8451,128.50

277,376.30

Hamilton,ChristopherBoston Police DepartmentCaptain/Supervisor of Court Cases152,437.8612,669.6360,146.19

13,860.00277,223.25

Yalmokas,Kevin JBoston Police DepartmentPolice Sergeant130,753.9211,969.3293,684.12

15,953.00277,146.44

Greeley,Darrin PatrickBoston Police DepartmentPolice Captain164,500.8218,633.8652,671.49

276,931.54