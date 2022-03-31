Marcia De Jong

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Police in California say six people are dead and at least nine others have been injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning. Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the...
Ukrainian troops moved cautiously to retake territory north of the country's capital on Saturday, using cables to pull the bodies of civilians off the streets in one town out of fear that Russian forces might have booby-trapped them before leaving. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned in his nightly video address...
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops are finding brutalized bodies and widespread destruction in suburbs of the capital as Russian soldiers withdraw and Moscow focuses its attacks elsewhere, including missile strikes Sunday that targeted fuel and ammunition supplies in southern and eastern Ukraine. Associated Press journalists in Bucha, a...
The Biden administration is framing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as a “strategic blunder” as Moscow’s assault enters its second month. U.S. officials say Putin’s top aides are shielding the Russian leader from Moscow’s military losses, even as Russian forces shift some of their resources away from Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv.
April 3 (Reuters) - Two blasts were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine on Sunday, two witnesses told Reuters, days after Russian authorities accused Ukrainian forces of striking a fuel depot there. The cause of the blasts was not immediately clear. One witness said...
NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - Ghislaine Maxwell on Friday lost her bid to overturn her U.S. sex trafficking conviction, even after a juror acknowledged having falsely stated before the trial that he had not been sexually abused. U.S. Circuit Judge Alison Nathan said the juror, a man known in...
The Department of the Interior (DOI) announced on Friday the return of more than 400 acres of land to an indigenous tribe in Virginia. About 465 acres at Fones Cliffs on the eastern side of the Rappahannock River was returned to the Rappahannock Tribe, which regards the sacred site as its ancestral homeland, according to a press release from the DOI.
Dominic Taddeo, a convicted mafia hitman, escaped from federal custody earlier this week with less than a year left before his expected release. Taddeo, 64, escaped from custody on Monday, according to an inmate tracker from the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP). The inmate, who had been transferred from a...
Vice President Kamala Harris received her second booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine Friday, a White House official told Fox News. President Biden also received his second booster shot this week, but unlike Biden, Harris did not get the dose on camera. Harris got her first booster shot in October.
