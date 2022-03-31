ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Marcia De Jong

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial services for Marcia De Jong will be held at 1:00pm,...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps

Ukrainian troops moved cautiously to retake territory north of the country's capital on Saturday, using cables to pull the bodies of civilians off the streets in one town out of fear that Russian forces might have booby-trapped them before leaving. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned in his nightly video address...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Ukraine documents alleged atrocities by retreating Russians

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops are finding brutalized bodies and widespread destruction in suburbs of the capital as Russian soldiers withdraw and Moscow focuses its attacks elsewhere, including missile strikes Sunday that targeted fuel and ammunition supplies in southern and eastern Ukraine. Associated Press journalists in Bucha, a...
MILITARY
The Hill

Russia falters in Ukraine but unlikely to give up assault

The Biden administration is framing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as a “strategic blunder” as Moscow’s assault enters its second month. U.S. officials say Putin’s top aides are shielding the Russian leader from Moscow’s military losses, even as Russian forces shift some of their resources away from Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Pella, IA
Reuters

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine

April 3 (Reuters) - Two blasts were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine on Sunday, two witnesses told Reuters, days after Russian authorities accused Ukrainian forces of striking a fuel depot there. The cause of the blasts was not immediately clear. One witness said...
EUROPE
The Hill

Native American tribe reacquires hundreds of acres in Virginia

The Department of the Interior (DOI) announced on Friday the return of more than 400 acres of land to an indigenous tribe in Virginia. About 465 acres at Fones Cliffs on the eastern side of the Rappahannock River was returned to the Rappahannock Tribe, which regards the sacred site as its ancestral homeland, according to a press release from the DOI.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian
Fox News

Harris joins Biden in getting second COVID-19 booster shot

Vice President Kamala Harris received her second booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine Friday, a White House official told Fox News. President Biden also received his second booster shot this week, but unlike Biden, Harris did not get the dose on camera. Harris got her first booster shot in October.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy