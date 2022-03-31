ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lankford, Inhofe say they will vote against confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson to SCOTUS

By KOCO Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford said they will vote against confirming President Joe Biden's nominee for the open U.S. Supreme Court seat, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. The two senators from Oklahoma met with Jackson on Thursday, about a week after she faced a barrage of...

MSNBC

Josh Hawley’s attempt to smear Ketanji Brown Jackson backfires

As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings approached, Senate Republicans boasted about how responsible they’d be. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, for example, the process “will be thoroughly respectable, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Clarence Thomas, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh.”
Joe Biden
Jim Inhofe
James Lankford
The Independent

Senior GOP senator seems to admit fellow Republicans’ grilling of Ketanji Brown Jackson was all about getting on Fox News

GOP Senator Chuck Grassley has appeared to admit Republican attacks on Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing were performative posturing to get on Fox News. In a viral TikTok, a constituent can be heard telling Mr Grassley that the Republican treatment of Ms Jackson was “appalling”.“They beat her up really bad and I think it was just appalling,” the constituent said at a town hall in Mr Grassley’s home state Iowa last week. “That’s all they could come up with, and the main thing they did this for is so they can get TV time.”Mr Grassley,...
Slate

The Great Republican Campaign to Erase Ketanji Brown Jackson

In the spring of 2016, Barack Obama nominated federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland to fill the seat that opened up on the Supreme Court with the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under the pretext of adhering to a rule about not seating a nominee in the final year of a presidential term, determined that there would be no hearings, no courtesy meetings, and no vote for Garland. He was blanked completely, and Scalia’s seat was eventually filled by a Trump nominee, Neil Gorsuch. One of the lessons derived from that episode was that presidents who are Democrats will not be allowed to fill Supreme Court vacancies under a Republican-controlled Senate (a promise McConnell reiterated about a potential Joe Biden nominee after the midterm elections).
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Jackson gets a GOP vote

COUNTING VOTES FOR JACKSON — It’s official. Judge KETANJI BROWN JACKSON will receive bipartisan confirmation to the Supreme Court now that Sen. SUSAN COLLINS (R-Maine) announced she’s a “yes.”. Collins said in a Wednesday morning statement that Jackson has “sterling academic and professional credentials,” and “possesses...
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
