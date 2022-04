Star electronic producer Diplo is the latest act to sign on to Royal, an online marketplace that allows artists to sell percentages of their song royalties directly to fans in the form of tokens. Streaming royalty tokens for Diplo’s “Don’t Forget My Love,” a sinewy house track featuring Miguel taken from Diplo’s recently released eponymous LP, went on sale March 29 and sold out in less than an hour. A total of 20% of the song’s royalties were sold in the form of 2,110 tokens for a profit of $398,000, according to data shared by Royal.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO