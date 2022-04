The clock is running out for Melissa Lucio at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas. The 53-year-old death row inmate is set to die by lethal injection on April 27th, 2022 unless her execution date is withdrawn. Her clemency filing is not asking for a full pardon, but a reduction of her death sentence to a lesser penalty, or at least a 120-day stay from execution as she seeks a new trial.

GATESVILLE, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO