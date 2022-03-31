ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

19-year-old sought for terroristic threats in Albany

By Takyia Price
wfxl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Authorities say 19-year-old Ja’Kobe Shad Andrews is wanted for terroristic threats and acts. Andrews...

wfxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Suspects sought in shooting death of 13-year-old

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield Police were searching for two women Thursday afternoon after the fatal shooting of a young teen. Shots were fired into a car at the intersection of Route 460 and Cumberland Road around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to authorities. A 13-year-old girl inside was taken to Princeton Community Hospital and later to Charleston Area Medical Center where she died.
BLUEFIELD, WV
PennLive.com

Read the emails that led to a Harrisburg teacher being charged with making terroristic threats

Harrisburg High School teacher David DeLong was suspended last Friday for an undisclosed situation involving a student. While on leave, the 53-year-old math teacher sent emails with assignments for his students to complete this week in his absence, including “questions of the day” asking what they would do if bullets were fired outside the school and how they would escape if the school caught fire and the doorway was blocked, according to court records.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Reno

Suspects sought after 16-year-old found dead in north Reno home

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police are asking for the public's help finding two suspects connected to a recent murder of a teenager in a north Reno home. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to a home off Cornwall Circle in the Raleigh Heights neighborhood at about 9 p.m. on March 7 on the report of a residential burglary.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ja Kobe Shad Andrews
Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
News 8 WROC

Shooting in Buffalo leaves 19-year-old dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot in a home on Bird Avenue in Buffalo early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 3:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Bird Avenue. The teenager was shot while inside a home during “some type of party or gathering,” according to Buffalo […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
FL Radio Group

19-Year-Old Killed In Ithaca Accident

A 19-year old passenger in a car that was involved in an accident in the 900 block of East Shore Drive in Ithaca Sunday was killed. Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found a sedan that sustained major damage. Police say Vladislav Varetsa was thrown from the front passenger seat upon impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. A backseat passenger had to be extricated by firefighters and the driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own.
ITHACA, NY
CBS Minnesota

15-Year-Old Boy Accused Of Fatally Stabbing 19-Year-Old Woman In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 15-year-old boy is in custody and facing charges that allege he fatally stabbed a 19-year-old family member in Duluth last week. According to Duluth police, officers were dispatched at 6:41 p.m. Friday to the 1700 block of East Superior Street on a disturbance call. A family member, a man, was alleged to have been assaulted. Police say officers investigated, spoke to the adult male family member, determined that there wasn’t an assault, and cleared the scene at around 6:55 p.m. Officers were called back at 7:04 p.m. for a medical call and that’s when they found a female victim, Karimah Phuly, stabbed and unresponsive. Medical responders pronounced her dead on the scene. Police say a boy — who is a family member — was arrested following an investigation and search warrant. The boy has been formally charged with second-degree murder by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, according to police. “The Duluth Police Department wants to send our condolences to Karimah’s friends, family, and loved ones,” police said. The investigation into the stabbing continues. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy