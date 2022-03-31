ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville woman hits $200k on scratch-off

By Kayla Morton
cbs17
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville woman won six figures after hitting on...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 9

Related
ABC30 Fresno

Teen wins $100,000 lottery prize on first ticket she ever bought

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- UNCW student won a nice 19th birthday gift after buying her first lottery ticket: $100,000. Laniah Ashley, a freshman at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, was back home in Clinton for spring break. While out with her grandparents for Chinese food on her birthday Wednesday, she bought a $20 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery says on its website.
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

Mom still struggles years after son vanishes in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Every year, more than 10,000 people are reported missing in North Carolina — and there are dozens of cold murder cases as well. Behind every case, there’s a grieving family hanging on to endless hope. In a new CBS 17 series called, “Missing,...
cbs17

2 shot at store near downtown Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot at a convenience store near downtown Fayetteville Monday night, police said. The incident happened at a store near the intersection of Cumberland and Hillsboro streets, according to Fayetteville police. An SUV with three doors open was behind police crime scene tape...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

‘Very happy’: NC man wins $537,757 jackpot from $1 ticket

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Ralph Brown, of Wilmington, said he had to ask himself if he was dreaming after his $1 Cash 5 ticket won a $537,757 jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I only know I’m not still dreaming because I had to drive a couple hours to […]
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Lifestyle
WNCT

Wilson County woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. – Phyllis Crowder of Wilson tried her luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Crowder bought her lucky Premier Cash ticket from S & S Mini Mart on Pender Street in Wilson. She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax […]
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Fayetteville police investigating homicide along Owen Drive

Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police are investigating a homicide on Saturday night. At least one person was shot on Owen Drive near the Ramada Hotel. It's not clear how many people may be involved or whether any suspects are in custody. WRAL is working to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mega Bucks
WITN

Pitt County man wins big on Fast Play jackpot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County man is planning a family vacation after winning a $109,383 Fast Play jackpot on Saturday. Leroy Blango, of Greenville, stopped at the Handy Mart on Charles Boulevard in Greenville and tried his luck with a $2 Bingo Bucks ticket. He knew he had “won pretty good” when he saw the message telling him to go to the lottery headquarters.
PITT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
UPI News

Maryland lottery player wins $50,000 using mom's birthday numbers

March 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man borrowed some luck from his mother by playing her birthday numbers in a lottery drawing -- and won $50,000. The 64-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he selected the numbers 8-1-3-3-3 for his Pick 5 tickets at Boost Mobile in Baltimore because those numbers represent his mother's birthday.
BALTIMORE, MD
WRAL News

Two people shot outside Fayetteville convenience store

Fayetteville, N.C. — Two people were shot outside a Fayetteville convenience store on Monday night. The shooting happened outside Cumberland Food Mart on Cumberland Street. Police said one person received life-threatening injuries in the shooting. The condition of the second person shot wasn't known. Both were taken to a...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville man wins $100,000 in lottery scratch-off game

RALEIGH, N.C. – William Ferry of Greenville took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Ferry bought his lucky 200X The Cash ticket from the Sheetz on West Fifth Street in Washington. Ferry arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, […]
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy