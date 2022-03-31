Fayetteville woman hits $200k on scratch-off

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- UNCW student won a nice 19th birthday gift after buying her first lottery ticket: $100,000. Laniah Ashley, a freshman at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, was back home in Clinton for spring break. While out with her grandparents for Chinese food on her birthday Wednesday, she bought a $20 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery says on its website.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Every year, more than 10,000 people are reported missing in North Carolina — and there are dozens of cold murder cases as well. Behind every case, there’s a grieving family hanging on to endless hope. In a new CBS 17 series called, “Missing,...
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot at a convenience store near downtown Fayetteville Monday night, police said. The incident happened at a store near the intersection of Cumberland and Hillsboro streets, according to Fayetteville police. An SUV with three doors open was behind police crime scene tape...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Ralph Brown, of Wilmington, said he had to ask himself if he was dreaming after his $1 Cash 5 ticket won a $537,757 jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I only know I’m not still dreaming because I had to drive a couple hours to […]
A North Carolina woman, Ana Maya, purchased a lottery ticket five months ago and placed it in a notebook not giving it a second thought. Then she relocated to a different home and remembered that she had bought it and began frantically searching for it.
RALEIGH, N.C. – Phyllis Crowder of Wilson tried her luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Crowder bought her lucky Premier Cash ticket from S & S Mini Mart on Pender Street in Wilson. She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax […]
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police are investigating a homicide on Saturday night. At least one person was shot on Owen Drive near the Ramada Hotel. It's not clear how many people may be involved or whether any suspects are in custody. WRAL is working to learn more.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County man is planning a family vacation after winning a $109,383 Fast Play jackpot on Saturday. Leroy Blango, of Greenville, stopped at the Handy Mart on Charles Boulevard in Greenville and tried his luck with a $2 Bingo Bucks ticket. He knew he had “won pretty good” when he saw the message telling him to go to the lottery headquarters.
March 16 (UPI) -- A teacher from Gaithersburg, Md., won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket after she stopped to grab fried chicken with her kids. The woman, who was a lottery novice, made the stop at Royal Farms in Churchton where she bought three $5 scratch-off tickets from a Maryland Lottery vending machine at the suggestion of her 14 and 16-year-old kids.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say they are investigating the disappearance of a woman last month. Alicia Nicole Cortes, 26, was last seen at 4 p.m. on Feb. 16, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. When she was last seen, she...
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A community is speaking out after three people were shot to death and three others were seriously injured in Fayetteville Saturday night. According to Fayetteville police, it all happened around 8:50 p.m. in the parking of the Baymont Ramada hotel at 1707 Owen Drive. People...
March 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man borrowed some luck from his mother by playing her birthday numbers in a lottery drawing -- and won $50,000. The 64-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he selected the numbers 8-1-3-3-3 for his Pick 5 tickets at Boost Mobile in Baltimore because those numbers represent his mother's birthday.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies are looking for a man with scratches on his face after he assaulted a woman while giving her a ride in his SUV last week, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened on March 8 at 1 p.m. when a woman...
Fayetteville, N.C. — Two people were shot outside a Fayetteville convenience store on Monday night. The shooting happened outside Cumberland Food Mart on Cumberland Street. Police said one person received life-threatening injuries in the shooting. The condition of the second person shot wasn't known. Both were taken to a...
RALEIGH, N.C. – William Ferry of Greenville took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Ferry bought his lucky 200X The Cash ticket from the Sheetz on West Fifth Street in Washington. Ferry arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, […]
