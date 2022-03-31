16 Ochsner Researchers Rank Among the Top 2% in Their Fields Worldwide

The objective of this study is to examine the association between neighborhood socioeconomic status (nSES) and baseline allostatic load (AL) and clinical trial endpoints in patients enrolled in the E1A11 therapeutic trial in multiple myeloma (MM). Study endpoints were symptom burden (pain, fatigue, and bother) at baseline and 5.5 months, non-completion of induction therapy, overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS). Multivariable logistic and Cox regression examined associations between nSES, AL and patient outcomes. A 1-unit increase in baseline AL was associated with greater odds of high fatigue at baseline (adjusted OR [95% CI]"‰="‰1.21 [1.08"“1.36]) and a worse OS (adjusted hazard ratio, [95% CI]"‰="‰1.21 [1.06"“1.37]). High nSES was associated with worse baseline bother (middle OR"‰="‰4.22 [1.11"“16.09] and high 4.49 [1.16"“17.43]) compared to low nSES. There was no association between AL or nSES and symptom burden at 5.5 months, non-completion of induction therapy or PFS. Additionally, there was no association between nSES and OS. AL may have utility as a predictive marker for OS among patients with MM and may allow individualization of treatment. Future studies should standardize and validate AL patients with MM.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO