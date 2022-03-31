ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

16 Ochsner Researchers Rank Among the Top 2% in Their Fields Worldwide

By Ochsner Health System
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Sixteen Ochsner Health researchers have earned the honor of being labeled in the top 2% of their fields worldwide, according to a significant Stanford University study that ranks academics based on the impact of their publications. The distinction reinforces Ochsner’s commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare, education, and...

MedicalXpress

ACC, AHA, HFSA issue heart failure guideline

A new joint guideline published today from the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association, and the Heart Failure Society of America, increases the focus on preventing heart failure (HF) in people who are showing early signs of "pre-heart failure," and updates treatment strategies for people with symptomatic heart failure to include SGLT-2 inhibitor (SGLT2i) medicines. The guideline also offers recommendations for managing cardiac amyloidosis, cardio-oncology complications, comorbidities in the setting of heart failure, as well as consideration for implantable devices and advanced therapies for people with stage D heart failure.
