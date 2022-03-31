Man seriously injured in Portsmouth shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating after a man was shot Thursday afternoon.
Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts
According to officials, the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Effingham Street and Jefferson Street.
The man has life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 1