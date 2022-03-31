ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Man seriously injured in Portsmouth shooting

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating after a man was shot Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Effingham Street and Jefferson Street.

The man has life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

