Multiple people displaced after fire in East Stroudsburg

More than 50 vehicles were involved in a northbound crash that left three people dead on Interstate 81 on Monday, March 28 in Pennsylvania, authorities said. The three fatalities were reported by the Pottsville Republican-Herald and the Independent both citing Schuylkill County Deputy Coroner Al Barnes. Several vehicles were on...
A firefighter was injured and a Pennsylvania mall has closed to the public, at least temporarily, following a large fire on Monday evening. Fire officials and EMS were called to the structural fire at North Hanover Mall located at 1155 Carlisle Street, around 5 p.m. on Mar. 28, dispatchers say at the time.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Six people from two units are safe, but displaced Friday after an apartment fire in Cave Spring. According to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, crews responded around 4:40 p.m. to 4200 St. David Court for a report of a commercial structure fire. They found heavy smoke leaving the back of a third-floor unit and declared the situation a working fire.
A 61-year-old worker was killed Monday, March 14 in a forklift accident at a Lehigh Valley facility, authorities said.Russell Molter, of Zionsville, was working at the Home Depot distribution center in the 8000 block of Willard Drive in Breinigsville when two forklifts collided, seriously injuring …
A New Jersey woman entrusted with the credit card of a medically incapacitated victim she has been grocery shopping for is wanted by police for racking up a $22,000 bill on the victim's card for her own personal gain, authorities said. A warrant charging Lisa Pryor, 55, of Monroe, with...
A central Pennsylvania dad was killed in a crash along state route 147 on Wednesday morning, authorities say. The crash happened when a 2021 Dodge Charger heading north— at a high rate of speed— on South River Road/PA 147 in Reed Township, failed to navigate a curve— crossing over the double yellow line— striking a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country in the 1500 block of the road on Mar. 16 around 4:40 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — New video is out showing the devastation on I-81 in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, one day after there was a 50 to 60 vehicle pileup during a snow squall. Aerial images show a tangle of tractor-trailers sitting in the northbound lanes of I-81 near Minersville. You can...
At least one person is dead following a terrible car crash Wednesday night in rural South Jersey. 6ABC is reporting that the crash happened at about 10:30 pm Wednesday on Kings Highway and Tomlin Station Road in East Greenwich Township, Gloucester County. According to the report, there were two or...
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a case of armed robbery. Police say the latest incident took place on Saturday in the areas of Linden Street, Crown Avenue and Prospect Avenue. Police say they are looking to question the suspect about several incidents […]
A group of motorcyclists who led police on a chase in Pennsylvania is wanted by state police, according to a release by Adams County Crimestoppers. Four men riding on three motorcycles led Pennsylvania state police in Adams County on a pursuit along Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township on Saturday,…
There was a fatal rush-hour crash in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at Church and Eayrestown roads in Southampton Township, initial reports said. A second ambulance had been called for multiple victims, a report said. CHECK...
Police seek the public's help identifying an alleged shoplifter, pictured in the above surveillance camera image. On Friday, March 18, the unidentified man purportedly shoplifted from Royal Farms. If you have any information, you are urged to call the Gloucester City Police Department detective bureau at (856)456-7797. to sign up...
A body was found in the water near a bridge in Atlantic County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at 101 Longport Boulevard in Margate, initial reports said. Scullville's hovercraft was requested to assist at the scene, a...
GOTCHA! A broad-daylight road-rage shooting on Route 80 led to the capture of a Manhattan man by federal marshals and New Jersey State Police, authorities said. Lamont Griffin, 22, opened fire and struck the 39-year-old driver from Newark twice in the area of Route 20 off the eastbound highway around 3:30 p.m. March 2, they said.
TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL CO (WOLF) — A head-on crash on Route 61 in Berks County left a man from Tamaqua dead and another injured on Monday morning. Jordan M. Smith, 22, of Tamaqua was killed around 6:45 AM when his car crossed over into the northbound lane of Route 61 and hit another vehicle head-on, State Police reported.
A massive search has been launched for the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old man in the parking lot of a Central Pennsylvania nightclub over the weekend. Tyler Jamel Wilson, 28, of Columbia, is wanted on homicide and weapons offenses in the 1:23 a.m. Saturday, March 19 shooting of Jatavis D. Scott at Club23 in Manheim, local police said.
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with DUI and third-degree murder, among other offenses, in the I-95 crash in Philadelphia on Monday, March 21 that claimed the lives of two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a pedestrian, authorities said.Jayana Tanae Webb, of Eagleville, was driving the sp…
At least two people were hurt in a crash in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at Church and Eayrestown roads in Southampton Township, initial reports said. A second ambulance had been called for multiple victims, a...
A 31-year-old Morristown woman died and a 42-year-old man was injured after being struck by a car while standing on the side of the highway following a previous crash on Route 78 Tuesday, March 29, authorities said. Amy L. Miller and Balele J. Bamoun were standing alongside a Toyota Camry...
Approximately 12 miles of Interstate 81 remains closed after a massive crash that left three people dead and sent two dozen to the hospital, according to state police.Snow squalls led to the crash that may have involved up to 60 vehicles starting on I-81 northbound near Minersville, on Monday, Mar.…
Comments / 0