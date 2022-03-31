ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Police: Man wanted in connection with New Orleans murder may have fled to Mississippi

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dknQu_0eviASfu00

A man connected to a New Orleans homicide may be in the Jackson area, police warn.

New Orleans police say that William Powell III has been charged with the second-degree murder of a woman found deceased on the sidewalk on March 19.

Officials have identified the victim as Ciara Bullock, 35.

Police believe that Powell may have fled to the Jackson area.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Powell’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Michael Haynes at 504-658-5300, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

AROUND THE WEB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYRsu_0eviASfu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nqPJ2_0eviASfu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4lVJ_0eviASfu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jmOme_0eviASfu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eiMod_0eviASfu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Sfqr_0eviASfu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X68Pi_0eviASfu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZFiH_0eviASfu00

Comments / 1

Related
WTOK-TV

Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona, Mississippi woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband. Christine Porter, 39, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder. Assistant Chief Sherrie Hardin says Porter called 911 to report a disturbance at her home. A short time later, Porter showed up...
OKOLONA, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: Mississippi man recently released from prison for 2008 murder shoots at police vehicle

A Mississippi man recently released from prison after serving time for murder was arrested Tuesday after reportedly shooting at a police vehicle. WLOX News in Biloxi reports that Tony M. Howard, 36, of Moss Point has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into a motor vehicle and aggravated assault on a police officer.
MOSS POINT, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
Magnolia State Live

Seven arrested — including four juveniles —accused of stealing more than 40 firearms from Mississippi gun stores

Seven people, including four juveniles, have been arrested in connection with multiple burglaries of gun stores throughout the state. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 22, 2022, Perry County Outfitters was broken into in Beaumont. Video surveillance showed several individuals entering the store and taking out several firearms.
BEAUMONT, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi couple arrested after traffic stop turns into chase

A Mississippi couple was arrested on various charges — including outstanding warrants from another state — when a traffic stop turned into a chase Thursday. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics were conducting drug/criminal interdiction at local hotels when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Delaware Avenue, in McComb, with a black 2010 Kia Forte.
MCCOMB, MS
WREG

Sheriff: Ashley McDonald’s remains found in burned house

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Nopd Homicide Det
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Law & Crime

‘I Tried To Get It Stopped’: Man Says He Reported Pregnant Fiancée to Police After She Stole Guns and Fled. She’s Now Charged with Murdering Her Sister.

The fiancé of a woman charged with the murder of her sister claims he alerted authorities multiple times that his wife had fled with stolen guns. Tony Miranda told local television station WJXT in Jacksonville, Fla., that he contacted Florida and New Jersey authorities to report that his fiancée, Angielly Dominguez, took off after stealing his car and five guns. He now says that a life could have been saved if law enforcement had stopped Dominguez and arrested her for theft.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
93.9 WKYS

Tennessee White Man Accused Of Rape Gets Probation–Black Woman In Same County Got 6 Years For Registering To Vote

In early February, we reported that 44-year-old Pam “P” Moses was sentenced to six years in prison for registering to vote while she was on probation. She didn’t think she was on probation and had an official certificate that backed her assumption that her probation had ended. But in Shelby County, Tennessee, that didn’t matter. In Shelby County, a Black woman was sentenced to six years in prison over what ultimately amounted to a clerical error.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Remains of missing Memphis woman ID’d in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Human remains found in rural Mississippi have been identified as a Memphis woman who was reported missing in November, the Tallahatchie County coroner confirmed. Ashley McDonald, 27, disappeared last year after police say she drove from the Hickory Hill area of Memphis to Batesville, Mississippi to meet a man on Thanksgiving. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Woman wanted for shoplifting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a woman in connection to a felony shoplifting incident. Police said the woman stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne from a business on Saturday, March 12 around 6:45 p.m. If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
75K+
Followers
5K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy