MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - During March, we honor the women who made history. But there are millions of women making history right now as healthcare workers during the pandemic. The number of women in healthcare has been increasing for several years now. 80% of the overall growth in healthcare over the last twenty years has been women, according to the U.S. Census. They report that women account for 75% of full-time healthcare workers today.

HEALTH ・ 16 DAYS AGO