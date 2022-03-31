ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Inconsistency' with starting pitching has Ole Miss potentially thinking outside the box

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago
Reliever Brandon Johnson has an 0.87 ERA for an Ole Miss pitching staff whose starters struggled last weekend against Tennessee. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

The idea of the “starting pitcher” for No. 10 Ole Miss might be a little complicated in the near future.

The Rebels (17-7, 2-4 SEC) got back in the win column with a 20-3 victory over North Alabama on Tuesday after being swept by Tennessee, which supplanted Ole Miss as the nation's top-ranked team this week.

The Volunteers feasted on Ole Miss pitching, scoring 26 runs over three games to go along with 36 hits.

When asked about the starting rotation for this weekend’s series at Kentucky (17-9, 2-4), Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco explained that it wasn’t so much about who started games as it was about how to get outs, whether that means a traditional starter or piecing things together with a bullpen that has been largely successful this season.

First pitch for tonight's opener is set for 5:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

“It’s not a secret, we’ve struggled in that. And I think one of the messages to the staff, and I’ll try to articulate it, was it really doesn’t matter who starts. At the end of the day, some of the guys have done well, some of them haven’t done well,” Bianco said. “But the inconsistency with the three starters on the weekend, not even averaging four innings … We need somebody to just grab the ball, get some outs and pass the ball to the next guy.”

Senior John Gaddis failed to make it out of the second inning in Friday’s game against Tennessee, sophomore Jack Dougherty went 3 2/3 innings, and junior Derek Diamond went 4 2/3. On the other side, every Volunteers starter made it into the sixth.

The Rebels were solid in relief against Tennessee, however, surrendering just 10 earned runs to one of the top lineups in the country. Among the top options out of the bullpen have been senior Brandon Johnson – who boasts an ERA of 0.87 – juniors Mitch Murrell and Dylan DeLucia and a trio of freshmen in Hunter Elliott, Riley Maddox and Mason Nichols.

As tends to be the case with many SEC teams, Kentucky also features a strong lineup. The Wildcats average 8.1 runs per game, good for 32nd nationally, and hit .305 as a team.

“We have pitched it really well out of the bullpen. … I told them, I said, ‘I’m not saying opener or anything like that, but we have to get back to the, 'It doesn’t matter’ … At the end of the day, it’s 27 innings (in the series),’” Bianco said. “We have to put that together and figure out, if a guy gives us three at the beginning or four at the beginning, somebody comes in just to face these three hitters in the middle. So, we probably have to do a better job of setting that up and gameplanning to get through the game.”

