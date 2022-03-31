School bus involved in crash in Turtle Creek

Indiana Man Arrested Following Crash With School BusIndiana State Police. Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a Michigan City Area Schools school bus and a motor vehicle at the intersection of Orchard Drive and Wozniak Road.
Fourteen middle and high school students worked together to stop their school bus from crashing after they noticed their driver was suffering a medical event. According to WCHS, the Topsham Police Department reported that the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. when two students noticed their school bus driver was being more and more incapacitated. Two […]
Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police were working a major crash Thursday morning at Youree Drive and East Dalzell involving a SporTran bus and a SUV. Police say three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened about 8 a.m. They say an SUV slammed into the back of the bus. At...
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash involving a school van and a truck in Bucks County. The crash happened at Allentown and Grant Roads in Milford Township, before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The driver of the van and five children were taken to the hospital to be checked out.
There were no serious injuries.
The driver of the truck was not hurt.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following an investigation, leaders from the Connellsville Area School District are now considering disciplinary action against students and parents who were involved in a bus incident last week.
Parents had previously made claims that the driver threatened children, parked the bus and refused to continue his route. But the school district is saying the driver did nothing wrong.
According to the school district, it learned during an investigation that multiple students violated the ridership code of conduct with their behavior both prior to and during the incident.
District leaders came to this conclusion after reviewing a series of video and...
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — CBS3 has learned new details about the victim of a deadly shooting in Drexel Hill. Police say Lloyd Amarsingh shot and killed Jim Hunt inside his car on Lansdowne Avenue Friday.
Investigators believe there was a road rage incident between the two men before the shooting. Amarsingh told police he was unloading his firearm at a stop light when the gun accidentally went off.
A longtime friend says Hunt’s death is a major loss for the community.
“He was a kind soul,” Joe Rufo, a friend of Hunt, said. “He was a kind, wonderful human being, wonderful father. Never had a bad word to say about anybody. He was as good as gold and I’m really going to miss him. I know his family is going to miss him and they’re devastated right now.
“It’s mind boggling because he’s not confrontational,” he added. “He really is not a confrontational guy, so for something like this to happen, it really blows me away.”
Amarsingh has been charged with murder and involuntary manslaughter.
If you drive a car, chances are it's gotten dirty to the point of embarrassment at some point, but when visibility starts getting affected, you could get ticketed. According to OPP Central Region, officers stopped a motorist from speeding in a Community Safety Zone on Highway 10 near Caledon, but the vehicle's speed wasn't the only issue.
Nine people died in a head-on collision in West Texas Tuesday night (March 15th) involving a bus carrying the golf team from the University of the Southwest from Hobbs, New Mexico. A pickup truck crossed the centerline of a highway and crashed into the bus carrying members of both the...
FORT WALTON BEACH Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department arrested one man for DUI after he allegedly crashed into a school bus full of students. Michael Bouchard, 57, was arrested on March 14 after officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Mooney Rd. NW and Chelsea Dr. […]
A school bus driver had a medical emergency before a crash Monday morning in Hampton. Read more: https://bit.ly/3q7b80T. Hampton school bus driver had medical emergency before crash. Edenton police seek pickup driver that stole utility trailer. Man dies after crash on Palestine Road in Sussex. 2 men to serve decades...
Oquawka, Ill.- One person was cited after crashing his vehicle into a school bus. According to a news release, on Friday, March 25th, at 7:42 AM, Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on IL Rt. 164 at Township Road 1450E in the Township of Oquawka, east of Oquawka.
Six people are dead following a shooting in downtown Sacramento, California, police said.Police reported at least 15 victims from the shooting, which occurred early Sunday morning. “Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active,” the Sacramento Police Department said on Twitter. Police said “9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J” as authorities investigate the deadly incident.Community activist Berry Accius told the Associated Press of the chaotic scene: “The first thing I saw was like victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son, has my son been shot?’”“You know, commotion, trauma. It’s just a lot of things that, you know, you don’t want to see,” he added.The Associated Press contributed reporting.
A flight headed to Washington D.C. made an emergency landing in Denver due to a cracked windshield last Thursday, March 31.A cardiologist heading to a convention shared a photo of the cockpit.We were on our way to the ACC meeting when it was announced that we we would need to make an unplanned land…
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing trespassing and drug paraphernalia charges after police discovered him sleeping in his car on the bike trail on Friday morning. Franklin-based State Police received a call around 7:46 a.m. on Friday, April 1, from a “concerned citizen,” who...
Comments / 0