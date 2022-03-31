School bus involved in crash in Turtle Creek

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — CBS3 has learned new details about the victim of a deadly shooting in Drexel Hill. Police say Lloyd Amarsingh shot and killed Jim Hunt inside his car on Lansdowne Avenue Friday. Investigators believe there was a road rage incident between the two men before the shooting. Amarsingh told police he was unloading his firearm at a stop light when the gun accidentally went off. A longtime friend says Hunt’s death is a major loss for the community. “He was a kind soul,” Joe Rufo, a friend of Hunt, said. “He was a kind, wonderful human being, wonderful father. Never had a bad word to say about anybody. He was as good as gold and I’m really going to miss him. I know his family is going to miss him and they’re devastated right now. “It’s mind boggling because he’s not confrontational,” he added. “He really is not a confrontational guy, so for something like this to happen, it really blows me away.” Amarsingh has been charged with murder and involuntary manslaughter.

