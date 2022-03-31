ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon raising potency limits for cannabis edibles Friday

By Joelle Jones
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dwqkg_0evi8wzX00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregonians 21 and over will soon be able to purchase much stronger edibles as the state raises potency restrictions this Friday — but the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission warns the recent increase means consumers must “know their limits.”

These are the richest billionaires in Oregon

As part of Oregon’s new cannabis rules , licensed cannabis shops can begin selling edible packages which contain up to 100mg THC and 10mg THC per serving, beginning April 1.

The new rules allow stores to sell edibles which are nearly twice as strong as those allowed under the previous limits. Prior to the upcoming switch, cannabis stores could only sell packages with up to 50mg THC and 5mg per serving.

“Cannabis consumers in Oregon shopping for THC infused edibles will soon find some products available for purchase that are more potent than previously allowed,” the OLCC stated Thursday. “Consumers should take notice of the increased amount of THC per serving in these products so they can choose a product that gives them a desired effect without unwanted side effects.”

What the fluff? 300 stuffed animals spill onto I-5

According to the OLCC, edibles with lower THC contents will still be available for purchase in accordance with the commission’s guidelines. The upcoming change will raise Oregon’s potency limits to match those allowed in several other states which have also legalized cannabis sales.

Although many cannabis consumers have been advocating for the rise in edible potency, the increase does not come without a warning.

According to the OLCC, access to stronger edibles could mean more cases of cannabis overconsumption, as recent data showed in 2019, of the 386 cannabis-related calls to Oregon Poison Control, 34% were the result of edible consumption and nearly half of the calls made required further medical attention.

“With increased THC potency comes an increased effect from using these products so consumers should be more aware of potential side effects, especially in the event of over consumption,” the OLCC warned. “Since THC products became more readily available in Oregon, calls to the Oregon Poison Control have increased.

To help consumers avoid overconsumption, whole edibles that exceed 55mg THC are required to be clearly marked into equal portion sizes, so that customers can easily determine appropriate amounts.

Don’t throw away your shot! Hamilton lottery opens in Portland tomorrow

As of the publication of this article, the commission has already greenlit labels for 30 products containing 100mg edibles to be sold in Oregon stores, including chocolate and cereal bars, cookies and gummies.

In a joint statement Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority and OLCC said they suggest, “cannabis edible consumers, especially first-time users, consume in a safe place with someone not using cannabis, start with a small serving, and give themselves time to react to the THC.”

The OLCC recommends consumers call the Oregon Poison Center at 1.800.222.1222 if they or someone they know experiences an “adverse reaction” to a cannabis edible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 4

If you enjoy reading articles from
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News

19K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow KOIN 6 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
thefreshtoast.com

Which States Have Medical Marijuana In 2022?

Your essential guide to which states have legalized marijuana, and how to proceed when buying weed there. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. Now that the stigma surrounding cannabis is lifting, more and more people realize that medical marijuana can help enhance the quality...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potency#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Edibles#Oregonians#Olcc
KTVL

Grants Pass couple says un-evictable tenant turned home into meth house during pandemic

Josephine County, OR — David and Tracy Greene say the man who lived in their rental property on Drury Lane in Grants Pass had been a normal tenant for two years. But then the pandemic hit, and he reportedly stopped working. The couple said the tenant had been using drugs and the home, which is next door to theirs, became constantly filled with unwanted guests they couldn't kick out due to the eviction moratorium.
GRANTS PASS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTVZ

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in April

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in April, officials said Tuesday. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, approximately 399,000...
SALEM, OR
TheStreet

Cannabis News This Week: An Unusual Employee Benefit

After decades of being lumped in with harder drugs, cannabis has had a rocky path to the mainstream, due in part to its designation as a schedule 1 substance under the Controlled Substances Act. This designation means the drug has a "high potential for abuse, no currently accepted medical use...
PHARMACEUTICALS
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Live Alone

Some of the first questions asked in the decennial census are about how many people live in a household and their relationship to the head of that household. If there is no answer beyond “Person 1,” it is presumed that the person lives alone. According to the 2020 census, 37 million adults were living alone, […]
SOCIETY
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy