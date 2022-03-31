ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

SculptureWalk raising $15,000 to buy local Ukrainian’s sculpture to help home country

By Dakota News Now staff
dakotanewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SculptureWalk Sioux Falls Board of Directors is raising money to purchase one of the sculptures in its current exhibit, “Overcoming” by Ukrainian artist Serge Mozhnevsky. Mozhnevsky will donate the proceeds from the sale of his sculpture to the current humanitarian efforts in his...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Entertainment
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Society
Motorious

Bonnie And Clyde Replica Car Lived A Long Life Of Fraud

Let's hope this ends better than the last time someone sat in one of these things. We've all heard the incredible stories surrounding America's favorite criminal couple, Bonnie and Clyde. These two monsters toured the United States, robbing anything and everyone they could get their hands on, leaving only a trail of death behind them. After two years of playing a constant game of cat and mouse, the pair was eventually "caught." Of course, we mean that their bodies were violently ripped apart by a seemingly endless barrage of over 50 rounds each, which fit the crimes perfectly. Finally, the murderous duo was stopped, and to celebrate, their car was paraded around America as a show of dominance to any criminals who might try the same stunt. Except, it wasn't actually their car which was hauled around like a thanksgiving turkey. There were, in reality, five separate clones of the Bonnie and Clyde car, which were all apparently used to portray the brutal gangster's vehicle, and as you may have guessed, this is one of them.
CARS
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
The Conversation U.S.

What's a natural burial? A Christian theologian explains

Death is not a subject people typically have an easy time discussing. But for Christian scholar Beth Hoeltke, it’s one she’s devoted much time to, focusing particularly on the growing interest in natural or green burials. Here, Hoeltke explains how people can go about having a natural burial and why it’s attracting more interest among Christians and people of other faiths. What is a natural burial? Natural burial is actually what we would say is the closest we can come to the way Christ was buried. This idea looks at how we would care for the body from baptism all the way through...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sculptures#Refugees#Sculpturewalk#S D Lrb#Ukrainian#Edelweiss#The Washington Pavilion
WAFF

Huntsville-based company helping Ukrainian employees flee country amid war

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville-based company is helping its 64 employees located in Kyiv, flee the country. “Very quickly, my head of European operations, my president there… He and I talked and I said to drop everything. So he and I created a task force of 15 people around the world in the company,” said Discovery Life Sciences CEO Glenn Bilawsky.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Free Lance-Star

Local artist from Ukraine raising support for war-torn country

A local artist from Ukraine is offering her work at a Culpeper gallery and finding other ways to raise money to support people in the war-torn country. Kateryna Smith, who lives in the Lake Anna area, is an oil, watercolor and pastels artist who grew in the south of Ukraine, in a region Russia has seized amid the increasingly bloody invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin.
CULPEPER, VA
Deseret News

New data sheds light on the religious lives of Black Catholics

Gloria Purvis was 12 when she went home from parochial school one afternoon and announced to her Baptist father and Methodist mother that she was converting to Catholicism. While sitting in the school’s chapel recently, she’d had a “mystical experience,” she told them, explaining that she’d felt her body engulfed in fire and flame but it didn’t hurt. At that moment, she knew that the eucharist “was alive and real,” said Purvis, who today hosts “The Gloria Purvis Podcast.”
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Society
Lake Charles American Press

Daughter of German Holocaust survivors to present Passover Seder

Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday and his birth in December. While most are familiar with the Exodus from Egypt and the Israelites’ final meal, Passover is not typically observed with the same fervor. It’s not associated with a federal holiday. Seder,. the Passover...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CBS Denver

Community In Denver Raise Money For Ukrainians Experiencing War: ‘Help Rebuild The Country’

DENVER (CBS4) – The Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in north Denver was a popular place to be Sunday afternoon. They were selling a variety of Ukrainian arts, crafts and food which went fast. (credit: CBS) “We got even more people than expected,” said organizer Ivanna Cherpak. “It’s around 2 p.m., and we already ran out of food,” said organizer Iryna Lubyanetska. Church members organized the fundraiser for Ukraine. Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, Ukrainians in Denver have been doing what they can to help their friends and family members in Ukraine fight for their freedom. This was their latest effort. (credit:...
DENVER, CO
FOX 21 Online

Local Café Helps Raise Awareness with Ukrainian Inspired Menu

DULUTH, MN – Over the weekend, Sara’s Table in Duluth was raising awareness for Ukraine by creating a menu of Ukrainian inspired dishes. Aside from the eastern European cuisine, they shared information on how customers could get involved in donating to the Ukrainian relief effort themselves. “Well that’s...
DULUTH, MN
Idaho State Journal

Local family raising funds to help orphans fleeing Ukraine

At the border between Ukraine and Poland the wait to cross for those fleeing war-torn Ukraine can be up to 50 hours. Cars are abandoned on the side of the road as families choose to walk rather than brave the traffic lines, all in an attempt to escape the Russian invasion of Ukraine. That’s the scene Kasia Andersen’s relatives in Poland have described to her. Andersen lives in Idaho Falls...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KEPR

Local group holding bake sale to raise money for Ukrainian refugees

RICHLAND, Wash. — Some local groups are teaming up for an event to raise money for Ukrainian refugees. The "Tri-City Bakers Against Racism," "Reborn Bike Shop" and "Cora's E-Bike Shop" are all collaborating for a bake sale and garage sale. During the bake sale, there will be boxes filled...
RICHLAND, WA
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy