People at home watching the Academy Awards are trying to figure out whether the slap Will Smith gave Chris Rock for a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith was real or fake. The shocking incident occurred during the live 2022 Oscars when Smith slapped Rock after he made a joke about the Set It Off star. Rock was on stage to present an award and while doing so he joked about Pinkett Smith's bald head. Pinkett Smith has been rocking a baldie for several months. The Red Table Talk host revealed her alopecia diagnosis in 2018. Since then, she's been embracing her new look with confidence and candor. But the King Richard star didn't like the joke, leading to him going on stage and slapping Rock before walking back to his seat.

