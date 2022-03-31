ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Public comment period for California’s early prisoner release to end in mid-April

By Ricardo Tovar
 2 days ago
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced that the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations public comment period for the early releases of "nonviolent second strikers" will end on April 13, 2022.

The CDCR is looking to enact permanent regulations to release these and other offenders.

Pacioni and 44 other District Attorneys filed a civil lawsuit challenging the use of the emergency process for these early releases.

Under the proposed regulations the CDCR looks to reduce sentences already imposed by increasing credits awarded on those sentences.

Meaning violent offenders can have their conduct credit rate increase from 20% to 33%.

Nonviolent second strikers could see an increase from 50% to 66%.

A 10-year sentence could be reduced to three years and a four-month sentence.

These regulations have been in place for the last 10 months as "emergency" measures.

Any person may submit written comments about the proposed regulations can be sent by email to RPMB@cdcr.ca.gov or by mail California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), Regulation and Policy Management Branch (RPMB), P.O. Box 942883, Sacramento, CA 94283-0001

All written comments must be received or postmarked no later than April 13 and include the rule number, NCR 22-03, OAL Notice File No. Z2022-0215-10

A teleconference has also been planned but no date has been set details will be posted here .

The CDCR has to, by law, consider and address all comments made.

