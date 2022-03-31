ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State looking for revenge at Arkansas after 2021 sweep at Dudy Noble Field

By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal
 2 days ago
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson (35) celebrates with catcher Logan Tanner, right, at the end of Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Mississippi State won 13-2. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

STARKVILLE – Braydon Webb ranged to his right, sat under the Kamren James fly ball and made a difficult play with ease. His teammates stormed the field the moment his mitt surrounded the baseball.

In the handshake line, Arkansas players celebrated and shushed the Dudy Noble Field crowd after capping off a series sweep inside one of college baseball’s toughest environments.

It’s a sweep that propelled the Razorbacks toward an SEC title and one that ignited the Bulldogs to a nine-game winning streak and eventually the national title.

The 2021 season was defined by unforeseen victories for Mississippi State, but the late-March sweep at the hands of Arkansas isn’t forgotten.

Preston Johnson made it clear this weekend’s series in Fayetteville was circled on his calendar long before the conclusion of Tuesday’s midweek win at Memphis. On Feb. 1, he was asked what series he was looking forward to most this season and responded, “Probably going to Arkansas."

“Especially since last year they came in here and, for lack of better words, embarrassed us,” he added. “It would be nice to go out there and do the same thing to them at their home park.”

Johnson will be the first arm the Razorbacks face.

To return the favor would be an impressive feat from an MSU (16-10, 3-3 SEC) squad looking to find its footing since falling outside the top 25. A sweep, or series win, at No. 2 Arkansas (19-4, 5-1) would provide a boost.

In the eyes of Jackson Fristoe, this weekend could only carry momentum he feels his team has built since a 7-7 start.

“We’ve been playing (well) the last two weekends,” Fristoe said. “I think it’s just keep doing what we’re doing and keep building on it.”

The pitching fell flat in last season’s opening two losses against Arkansas — allowing 19 runs. Similar concerns arise, particularly in the back end of games, heading into Baum-Walker Stadium.

MSU has allowed nearly eight runs per game in six conference games. Of those 45 runs, eight have come in the ninth inning — a frame owned by Fristoe.

He attributed his struggles to leaving balls over the heart of the plate in crucial situations. Fristoe said he watched his own film and made adjustments en route to three scoreless innings at Memphis — where he retired the last nine batters he faced.

His return to form along with KC Hunt’s return from injury stand important if MSU’s aspirations of making a statement at Arkansas are to become reality.

In front of the bullpen, starters such as Johnson need to back up their talk.

“It would be awesome,” catcher Logan Tanner said of returning. “We’re just gonna go up there and try to play some good baseball, have a good time and hopefully come away with a couple wins.”

