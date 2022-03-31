Taylor Hicks to perform at Duling Hall

JACKSON, MISS. ( WJTV ) – American Idol winner Taylor Hicks and the Delta Funk Revival will perform at Duling Hall in Jackson, Mississippi. The concert will help raise funds for the Friends of Children’s Hospital.

Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 15. The show will begin a 8:00 p.m.

General admission tickets will be $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show. General admission tickets are standing room only and will be on a first come, first served basis. There will also be an upcharge of $5 for persons under the age of 21.

VIP tickets will be $100, and there is a limited quantity. A VIP ticket will grant an attendee early access to the venue for Hors d’oeuvres and Happy Hour, access to a special reserved VIP section for the duration of the show, Meet & Greet with the band, a photo opportunity, a signed and numbered original artwork commemorative show poster and a show t-shirt.

