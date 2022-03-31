ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

Big Country Politics: In depth on Senate Bill 6 with Taylor Co. Judge Downing Bolls

By Victor Sotelo
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GdGB6_0evi6yOt00

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — This week on Big Country Politics, KTAB’s Victor Sotelo goes in depth with Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls on Senate Bill 6, which aims to help set proper bail amounts.

To see the full interview, watch the attached video.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage

6K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
The Shawnee News-Star

Senate Review by Sen. Zack Taylor

As many of you know, we lost a pillar of the Seminole community and friend of the entire state on March 5. Mrs. Jasmine Moran was extremely generous and cared for all of Oklahoma’s youth and students, and she will be sorely missed. The Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum has and will continue to inspire our children to think outside of the box and dream big, and I know Mrs. Moran’s legacy will live on through Seminole’s crowning jewel. Her work with Seminole State College will also be remembered as well as her love and support of all animals, evident through her founding of the Seminole Humane Society. It was an honor to attend her celebration of life ceremony, and I send my prayers for peace and comfort to Melvin, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren during this time.
SEMINOLE, OK
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taylor County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
County
Taylor County, TX
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Federal district court judges often got confirmed by voice vote in the past. Lately their nominations tend to be knock-down, drag-out Senate fights.

Ketanji Brown Jackson got confirmed by voice vote in 2013, for example. What happened: Lower-level federal judicial nominees rarely got much Senate attention in the past, but no longer. Now there's no level of judicial picks that can escape partisanship. On Wednesday, the Senate moved procedurally to end debate on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Taylor Co#Ktab#Big Country Politics#Nexstar Media Inc
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
WIS-TV

DHEC bill passes Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday the South Carolina Senate unanimously passed a bill to dissolve DHEC (South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control). The legislation will split the organization into two new agencies, which are the Department of Behavioral & Public Health and the Department of Environmental Services. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fulton Sun

Judges release new boundaries for Missouri Senate districts

A panel of Missouri judges tasked with redrawing 34 state Senate districts released a tentative plan Monday, part of a once-in-a-decade process that reconfigures political boundaries following the U.S. Census. The new map, drawn by the Judicial Redistricting Commission after a citizen commission failed to reach consensus, will be formally...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
KTVH

Judge strikes down HB 325

A Bozeman district judge has struck down a legislative ballot referral that would have let voters decide if Montana Supreme Court justices should be elected by districts, rather than a statewide election.
BOZEMAN, MT
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy