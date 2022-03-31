Big Country Politics: In depth on Senate Bill 6 with Taylor Co. Judge Downing Bolls

As many of you know, we lost a pillar of the Seminole community and friend of the entire state on March 5. Mrs. Jasmine Moran was extremely generous and cared for all of Oklahoma’s youth and students, and she will be sorely missed. The Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum has and will continue to inspire our children to think outside of the box and dream big, and I know Mrs. Moran’s legacy will live on through Seminole’s crowning jewel. Her work with Seminole State College will also be remembered as well as her love and support of all animals, evident through her founding of the Seminole Humane Society. It was an honor to attend her celebration of life ceremony, and I send my prayers for peace and comfort to Melvin, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren during this time.

SEMINOLE, OK ・ 18 DAYS AGO