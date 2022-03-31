ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Report: State late in response to unrest after Floyd killing

By AP News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An external review of Minnesota’s response to days of civil unrest following the May 2020 killing of George Floyd found several problems, including a lack of clear leadership early on as businesses were being destroyed and set ablaze, and a failure to discern peaceful from unlawful...

