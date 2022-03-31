ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton Manors, FL

Brightline train hits truck pulling car carrier; no reported injuries

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Brightline train collided with a truck that was that was pulling a car carrier in Wilton Manors. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the...

wsvn.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
Motorious

Lamborghini Catches Fire After Mercedes Hits It

Early on the morning of March 6 all hell broke loose in North Fort Myers, Florida. A serious car crash injured multiple people, some of them critically. Now authorities are trying to piece together exactly what happened before the crash. Find out the latest in the Motorious Podcast here. According...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Wilton Manors, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Wilton Manors, FL
Wilton Manors, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Daily Florida Press

Woman survives Miami car crash then jumps to her death – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida woman exited her vehicle after a car accident Saturday and then jumped to her death, authorities said. The unidentified woman was driving a Kia sedan in Miami early Saturday morning and was involved in a crash on Interstate 95. The Florida Highway Patrol did not release any other details about the crash, including whether she was injured or if others were injured.
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Florida bridgetender, 43, who raised a drawbridge before 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle could reach the other side is charged with manslaughter

A Florida bridgetender has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly raising a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to Florida before a 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle reached the other side. West Palm Beach police arrested Artissua Lafay Paulk 43, at her home on Thursday in connection to the death of Carol...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brightline#Traffic Accident#Wsvn#Sunbeam Television Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Woman gets stuck in clear cruise ship water slide overhanging sea

Cruise ships are increasingly trying to outdo each other with huge-scale entertainment and water slides at sea - but one passenger fell foul of a swish tube slide when she got stuck in a portion overhanging the sea.Norwegian’s Cruise Lines’ Ocean Loops slide is an impressive double-loop ride which plunges downwards from the top deck and juts out over the ocean before twisting back over the ship.A TikTok video of the incident by travel agent @YMGTravels went viral on Saturday, showing one passenger shooting down the slide, only to get stuck in the clear portion of it protruding over the...
ACCIDENTS
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Click10.com

Police: Woman found shot to death inside her Miami home

MIAMI – Village of El Portal police responded to a home just after 9 p.m. on Monday regarding reports of shots being fired inside. As officers arrived, they discovered a woman who was shot inside of a house near Northeast 83rd Street and Fifth Avenue. The victim died from her injuries.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy