Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado in northern Carbon County! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berks A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN BERKS...NORTHWESTERN LEHIGH...CARBON...WESTERN MONROE AND WEST CENTRAL NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 620 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from White Haven to Christmans to near New Mahoning, moving east at 45 mph. This storm has a history of producing wind damage in Schuylkill County near Kulpmont. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Lehighton, Mount Pocono, Tobyhanna, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Slatington, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Walnutport, Neffs, Pocono Pines, Lake Harmony, New Tripoli, Tannersville, Long Pond, Kresgeville, Sun Valley, Reeders, Beltzville State Park and McMichael. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 63 and 97. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and 302. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 13. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO