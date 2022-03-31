ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Eastern Chester, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 20:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Delaware; Eastern Chester; Philadelphia Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern New Castle, northwestern Salem, northwestern Gloucester, southeastern Chester, southwestern Philadelphia and Delaware Counties through 915 PM EDT At 837 PM EDT, the public reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Marshallton to Greenville to Bear. Movement was east at 55 mph. This storm recently produced a 43 mph wind gust near Elkton, MD. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Newark, Chester, West Deptford, Pennsville, Yeadon, Westtown, Carneys Point, Folcroft, Swarthmore, Elsmere, Paulsboro, Kennett Square, New Castle, Penns Grove, Salem, Woodstown, Alloway and National Park. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 1 and 2. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 15. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 2 and 23. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 342, and between mile markers 346 and 347. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 22. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 02:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Lehigh; Monroe; Northampton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Warren and Sussex. In Pennsylvania, Carbon, Monroe, Northampton, Lehigh and Berks. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Upper Bucks, Western Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 18:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Berks; Lehigh; Northampton; Upper Bucks; Western Montgomery A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Berks, southeastern Lehigh, northwestern Montgomery, northwestern Bucks and south central Northampton Counties through 745 PM EDT At 720 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Topton, or 13 miles southwest of Allentown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Allentown, Bethlehem, Emmaus, Quakertown, Hellertown, Kutztown, East Greenville, Topton, Bally, Bechtelsville, Lyons, Pleasant Valley, Zionsville, Ancient Oaks, Lehigh University, Geryville, Fountain Hill, Pennsburg, Macungie and Freemansburg. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 42 and 57. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 50 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BERKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until noon CDT for southwestern Alabama. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until noon CDT for southwestern Alabama. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Alabama. Target Area: Baldwin; Clarke; Conecuh; Escambia; Mobile; Monroe; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Monroe County in south central Alabama Northeastern Mobile County in southwestern Alabama Northwestern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Southeastern Washington County in southwestern Alabama South central Clarke County in southwestern Alabama Western Escambia County in south central Alabama Southwestern Conecuh County in south central Alabama * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 1106 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Calvert, or 12 miles east of Citronelle, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include McCullough, Uriah, Mount Vernon, Calvert, I65 And CR 1, Movico, I65 And AL 113, I65 And AL 21 and Poarch Creek Reservation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Berks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado in northern Carbon County! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berks A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN BERKS...NORTHWESTERN LEHIGH...CARBON...WESTERN MONROE AND WEST CENTRAL NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 620 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from White Haven to Christmans to near New Mahoning, moving east at 45 mph. This storm has a history of producing wind damage in Schuylkill County near Kulpmont. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Lehighton, Mount Pocono, Tobyhanna, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Slatington, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Walnutport, Neffs, Pocono Pines, Lake Harmony, New Tripoli, Tannersville, Long Pond, Kresgeville, Sun Valley, Reeders, Beltzville State Park and McMichael. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 63 and 97. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and 302. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 13. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WTOP

Freezing rain, icy roads possible in parts of Virginia and Maryland

Wednesday morning will be a soggy one for parts of the D.C. region — and some commuters could even see snow showers and icy roads. Isn’t it supposed to be spring?. Light rain will continue through midmorning, courtesy of a warm front lifting east from the Ohio Valley. While the bulk of it should remain clear of D.C. and Baltimore proper, drivers heading through higher elevations of Virginia and Maryland could find themselves in slick conditions.
MARYLAND STATE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 02:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Canadian, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Accumulating small hail may make travel difficult on roadways. Target Area: Canadian; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Canadian County in central Oklahoma * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 742 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over western Oklahoma City, or near Woodlawn Park, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts, quarter size hail, and accumulating small hail. SOURCE...The public reported quarter size hail near Mustang. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oklahoma City, Edmond, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Warr Acres, The Village, Piedmont, Nichols Hills, Forest Park, Woodlawn Park and Lake Aluma. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 20:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Western Angelina County in eastern Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 817 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Apple Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lufkin, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Burke, Redland, Shawnee, Clawson, Homer and Central. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 19:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-03 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Strong Winds this Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Occasional wind gusts above 55 mph are possible in northern Johnson County. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...This evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Lightweight or high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover on some roadways.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Cowley, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Cowley; Sedgwick; Sumner A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COWLEY...SOUTHEASTERN SEDGWICK...SOUTHWESTERN BUTLER AND NORTHEASTERN SUMNER COUNTIES At 951 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Douglass, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Derby, Andover, Augusta, Wellington, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Douglass, Belle Plaine, Oxford, Udall, Rock, Perth, Riverdale, Wellington Airport and Augusta Municipal Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Callahan, Shackelford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Callahan; Shackelford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Callahan and southern Shackelford Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 931 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mccarty Lake, or near Albany, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Albany, Moran, Putnam, Ibex, Mccarty Lake, Us-283 Near The Callahan- Shackelford County Line, Us-180 Near The Shackelford- Stephens County Line and I-20 Near The Callahan- Eastland County Line. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 317 and 323. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 03:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mason .A strong storm system will bring heavy rainfall to the Olympics Sunday and Sunday night, which will result in river flooding along the Skokomish River. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following county, Mason. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rains over the south slopes of the Olympic mountains Sunday afternoon and Sunday night could push the Skokomish River in Mason county above flood stage Sunday night or early Monday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow may sharply restrict visibility.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

