Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 20:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Delaware; Eastern Chester; Philadelphia Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern New Castle, northwestern Salem, northwestern Gloucester, southeastern Chester, southwestern Philadelphia and Delaware Counties through 915 PM EDT At 837 PM EDT, the public reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Marshallton to Greenville to Bear. Movement was east at 55 mph. This storm recently produced a 43 mph wind gust near Elkton, MD. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Newark, Chester, West Deptford, Pennsville, Yeadon, Westtown, Carneys Point, Folcroft, Swarthmore, Elsmere, Paulsboro, Kennett Square, New Castle, Penns Grove, Salem, Woodstown, Alloway and National Park. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 1 and 2. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 15. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 2 and 23. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 342, and between mile markers 346 and 347. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 22. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0