Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 06:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dane; Green; Jefferson; Rock; Walworth; Waukesha Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning Patchy dense fog will continue across south central Wisconsin through the early morning. The dense fog will reduce the visibility to one quarter mile or less in isolated areas. Patchy dense fog continued to be reported in the Janesville, Beloit and Delavan areas as of 6 am CDT. In addition, temperatures have dropped to near or slightly below freezing. The dense fog may contribute to icy spots on untreated roads. Early morning motorists are urged to drive with caution as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog, along with the potential for slick spots on roads. The fog should burn off between 7 and 9 am CDT this morning. Stay weather aware.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO