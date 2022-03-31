Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Salem Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Salem, Camden, Gloucester, northwestern Burlington, Philadelphia and southeastern Delaware Counties through 930 PM EDT At 901 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Philadelphia to Philadelphia International Airport to Woodstown. Movement was east at 45 mph. This line of storms produced a 40 mph wind gusts at the Wilmington Airport. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Deptford, Voorhees, Medford, West Deptford, Glassboro, Lindenwold, Lumberton, Bellmawr, Yeadon, Woodbury, Burlington, Mount Holly and Pitman. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 2 and 5. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 33. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 340 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 14 and 50. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 33 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
