Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 18:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brantley; Camden; Charlton; Glynn; Pierce; Ware; Wayne The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Camden County in southeastern Georgia West central Glynn County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Pierce County in southeastern Georgia Brantley County in southeastern Georgia East central Ware County in southeastern Georgia South central Wayne County in southeastern Georgia Northern Charlton County in southeastern Georgia * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 643 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Race Pond, or 15 miles northeast of Stephen Foster State Park, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nahunta, Hickox, Thalmann, Raybon, Waynesville, Race Pond, Fort Mudge, Waverly, Braganza and Boggy Bay. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO