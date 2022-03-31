ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Fog has developed across portions of the tri-state area this morning. Some of the fog has become locally dense reducing visibilities to a 1/2 mile or less. Motorists this morning should exercise caution and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Remember to use low beams while operating a car. Expect conditions to improve later this morning.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Gloucester, Salem by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Salem Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Salem, Camden, Gloucester, northwestern Burlington, Philadelphia and southeastern Delaware Counties through 930 PM EDT At 901 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Philadelphia to Philadelphia International Airport to Woodstown. Movement was east at 45 mph. This line of storms produced a 40 mph wind gusts at the Wilmington Airport. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Deptford, Voorhees, Medford, West Deptford, Glassboro, Lindenwold, Lumberton, Bellmawr, Yeadon, Woodbury, Burlington, Mount Holly and Pitman. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 2 and 5. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 33. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 340 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 14 and 50. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 33 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Pierce, Ware, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 18:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brantley; Camden; Charlton; Glynn; Pierce; Ware; Wayne The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Camden County in southeastern Georgia West central Glynn County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Pierce County in southeastern Georgia Brantley County in southeastern Georgia East central Ware County in southeastern Georgia South central Wayne County in southeastern Georgia Northern Charlton County in southeastern Georgia * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 643 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Race Pond, or 15 miles northeast of Stephen Foster State Park, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nahunta, Hickox, Thalmann, Raybon, Waynesville, Race Pond, Fort Mudge, Waverly, Braganza and Boggy Bay. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Gates; Hertford; Northampton; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA TODAY Minimum relative humidity values will decrease to around 25 percent across much of northeast North Carolina this afternoon. West to northwest winds will average around 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. These conditions...along with dangerously dry ground fuels...will result in an increased fire danger across northeast North Carolina. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Brunswick, Caroline, Charles City, Chesapeake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 03:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Caroline; Charles City; Chesapeake; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Essex; Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Hampton, Poquoson; Isle of Wight; James City; Lancaster; Lunenburg; Mathews; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; New Kent; Newport News; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Northumberland; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex; Virginia Beach; Western Chesterfield; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William; Western King and Queen; Western Louisa; Westmoreland; York INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA TODAY Minimum relative humidity values will decrease to around 25 percent over inland locations and 25 to 30 percent closer to the coast this afternoon. West to northwest winds will average 15 to 20 mph...with gusts up to 30 mph. These conditions...along with dangerously dry ground fuels...will result in an increased fire danger across central and eastern Virginia. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly. Virginia residents are reminded that open burning is prohibited before 4 pm each day through April 30th.
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
NJ.com

Toms River East over Pinelands - Girls lacrosse recap

Elizabeth Gillen led Toms River East with five goals and two assists in its 18-3 win against Pinelands in Toms River. Meg Donovan and Allie Boettger managed four goals apiece as Barb Boettger had two and Kylie Murphy, Brooke Brattole and Julianna Batin each logged one for Toms River East. Sara Herbst accounted for two assists as Brattole, Kelleen Sullivan and Sydney Murphy dished out one apiece. Emily Ketcham made four saves in the victory.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Darlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 21:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING In wake of a cold front overnight, drying, accompanied by gusty NW winds will prevail Sunday, elevating the fire spread potential. Potential for wind gusts as high as 20 kts with min RH values of 20-25%. While some areas have had decent rain lately, other parts of the area have received little rainfall over the past several weeks, and remain vulnerably dry.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Dodge, Iowa, Lafayette, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 05:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Dodge; Iowa; Lafayette; Sauk Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning Patchy dense fog will continue across south central Wisconsin through the early morning. The dense fog will reduce the visibility to one quarter mile or less in isolated areas. Patchy dense fog was reported in the Janesville, Beloit and Watertown areas as of 3 am CDT. In addition, temperatures have dropped to near or slightly below freezing. The dense fog may contribute to icy spots developing on untreated roads. Early morning motorists are urged to drive with caution as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog, along with the potential for slick spots on roads. The fog should burn off between 8 and 10 am CDT this morning. Stay weather aware this morning.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
NJ.com

East Brunswick over North Brunswick - Softball recap

Kelly Grove and Joceyln Nazario combined to throw a three-hit shutout to lead East Brunswick to a 10-0 win over North Brunswick, in East Brunswick. Nazario struck out four and conceded no walks and one hit in two innings in the circle, while Grove threw for three innings, striking out one, walking one and giving up a pair of hits.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Sparta defeats Lenape Valley - Boys lacrosse recap

Adam Wood’s sock trick helped Sparta down Lenape Valley 13-4 in Stanhope. Sparta (2-0) took control early as it led 8-1 at halftime before outscoring Lenape Valley 5-3 in the second. Ryan Rossi also recorded four goals and four assists for Sparta while goalkeeper Joe Buono made 13 saves...
STANHOPE, NJ
NJ.com

Haddonfield over Ocean City - Boys lacrosse recap

Finn Morgan led with two goals and four assists as Haddonfield won at home, 9-3, over Ocean City. Cameron Dailey and Asher Conrey added two goals apiece while Nolan Tully and Marcus DeVita each scored and had an assist for Haddonfield (1-0), which scored five goals in the third period for a 7-2 lead.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 5 Chatham defeats Glen Ridge - Girls lacrosse recap

Ashley Kiernan tallied six goals and an assist as Chatham, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Glen Ridge 13-6 in Glen Ridge. Chatham (1-0) led 9-2 at the half. Stella Straka, Sophia Claps and Kayleigh Coughlin scored two goals apiece with Taryn Luzi adding a goal. Frances Tedesco...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Knolls over Roxbury - Boys lacrosse recap

Three players scored three goals as Morris Knolls beat Roxbury, 11-2, in Rockaway. Thomas Gioloso, Nick Forgione, and Kyler Hardie all netted three goals for Morris Knolls (1-0), which led only 4-1 at halftime. Cole Malatesta won eight-of-15 faceoffs and Ryan Beller made five saves, too. For Roxbury (0-1), Michael...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Cranford defeats Montville - Girls lacrosse recap

Cranford was led by Sophomore Sofia Lijo with four goals and one assist in its 12-9 victory over Montville in Cranford. Despite trailing by two goals at the end of the first half, Cranford (2-0) came alive in the second as it outscored Montville 7-2. Cranford’s Clare Roussey also had...
CRANFORD, NJ

