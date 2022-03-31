ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kent by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 21:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kent SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 89 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
The Weather Channel

Where the Most Weather Warnings Are Issued in the U.S.

We examined 10 years of warnings issued by the NWS to find which offices issue the most. Due to severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, most are in the South. We also broke down the most warnings issued for flooding, winds, winter weather and extreme temperatures. The National Weather Service issues...
ENVIRONMENT
goodmorningamerica.com

8 states under tornado watch in South, Midwest

Severe weather on Wednesday has prompted tornado watches for parts of eight states, including some areas still cleaning up damage from a swarm of twisters that hit last week. Portions of Arkansas, northern Louisiana, east Texas and southeast Oklahoma have been under a tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service since early Wednesday morning. On Wednesday afternoon, the NWS issued additional tornado watches for Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana.
OKLAHOMA STATE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Fog has developed across portions of the tri-state area this morning. Some of the fog has become locally dense reducing visibilities to a 1/2 mile or less. Motorists this morning should exercise caution and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Remember to use low beams while operating a car. Expect conditions to improve later this morning.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Gates; Hertford; Northampton; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA TODAY Minimum relative humidity values will decrease to around 25 percent across much of northeast North Carolina this afternoon. West to northwest winds will average around 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. These conditions...along with dangerously dry ground fuels...will result in an increased fire danger across northeast North Carolina. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 05:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Green; Iowa; Jefferson; Lafayette; Rock; Sauk Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning Patchy dense fog will continue across south central Wisconsin through the early morning. The dense fog will reduce the visibility to one quarter mile or less in isolated areas. Patchy dense fog was reported in the Janesville, Beloit and Watertown areas as of 3 am CDT. In addition, temperatures have dropped to near or slightly below freezing. The dense fog may contribute to icy spots developing on untreated roads. Early morning motorists are urged to drive with caution as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog, along with the potential for slick spots on roads. The fog should burn off between 8 and 10 am CDT this morning. Stay weather aware this morning.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Brunswick, Caroline, Charles City, Chesapeake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 03:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Caroline; Charles City; Chesapeake; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Essex; Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Hampton, Poquoson; Isle of Wight; James City; Lancaster; Lunenburg; Mathews; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; New Kent; Newport News; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Northumberland; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex; Virginia Beach; Western Chesterfield; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William; Western King and Queen; Western Louisa; Westmoreland; York INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA TODAY Minimum relative humidity values will decrease to around 25 percent over inland locations and 25 to 30 percent closer to the coast this afternoon. West to northwest winds will average 15 to 20 mph...with gusts up to 30 mph. These conditions...along with dangerously dry ground fuels...will result in an increased fire danger across central and eastern Virginia. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly. Virginia residents are reminded that open burning is prohibited before 4 pm each day through April 30th.
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Darlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 21:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING In wake of a cold front overnight, drying, accompanied by gusty NW winds will prevail Sunday, elevating the fire spread potential. Potential for wind gusts as high as 20 kts with min RH values of 20-25%. While some areas have had decent rain lately, other parts of the area have received little rainfall over the past several weeks, and remain vulnerably dry.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

