Grammy-nominated artists receiving luxury gift bags at Circa Las Vegas

By Kyle Wilcox
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is playing host to the Grammys this weekend, and all the nominees will be getting special gift bags ahead of the event. On Thursday, News 3 got an exclusive look...

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Grammy Awards to be held in Las Vegas for the first time

The Grammys might be missing stars like Drake, The Weeknd and Kanye West as performers, but the biggest night in music could still shine bright on the Las Vegas Strip. The ceremony relocated to Las Vegas for the first time ever, with several artists, who could have epic nights including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and leading nominee Jon Batiste. The awards shifted from Los Angeles because of the rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant in January.
HipHopDX.com

Grammy-Nominated Artist Theo Crocker Covers Drake & Yasiin Bey For 'Live In Paris' EP

Jazz has been embedded in the beauty of Hip Hop long before A Tribe Called Quest told fans as much and outfits such as Hidden Beach Recordings began flipping R&B and Hip Hop records into smooth, jazz-made covers. On his brand new EP Live In Paris, Grammy-nominated artist Theo Crocker utilizes the sound of Drake and Travis Scott’s “Fair Trade” and a Yasiin Bey classic to paint the world in his own way.
