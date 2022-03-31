ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wisconsin’s Davis says he’s entering NBA draft, hiring agent

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis is ready to turn pro after delivering a superb sophomore season. Davis announced Thursday that he’s entering the NBA draft and hiring an agent. The 6-foot-5 guard is regarded as a likely lottery selection and could be Wisconsin’s first top-10 overall pick since the...

