Power restored in Pee Dee, Grand Strand: Duke Energy

A fire at a Duke Energy substation in North Carolina left more than 11,000 customers without power for several hours Friday, officials said. The fire erupted on a portable piece of equipment being used as a part of maintenance work at the substation in Matthews, news outlets reported. Videos showed a column of smoke rising from the substation.
(WSPA) – Thousands of Duke Energy customers across the Carolinas are experiencing a power outage. According to Duke Energy, the outage is due to high winds. Crews are out and working to restore customers as quickly and safely as possible. High winds began and continue impacting customers as early as Saturday morning, officials said. As […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Grand Strand and Pee Dee transit agencies are reporting increased ridership that is close to, if not higher, than pre-pandemic levels. PDRTA, which services the Pee Dee region, reported three straight months of year-over-year increases between 10% and 15%. “We had a significant decrease in ridership during the pandemic, but […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A well-known roofer and two Pee Dee business owners died Saturday morning when their car ran off the road and hit a utility pole in Darlington County, according to Coroner J. Todd Hardee. Canado Campos, 42; Aaron Morales, 49; and Juan Valencia, 46, died in the crash, which happened about […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach Fire Department paramedic and a doctor from Grand Strand Medical Center recently helped save the life of a North Carolina man bitten by one of the world’s deadliest snakes. Thad Bowman and Dr. Jarratt Lark received a Civilian Life Saving award after they helped save the man […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A sight-seeing helicopter landed in a Myrtle Beach parking lot and then rolled into the bushes Saturday, according to a preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration. The helicopter that crashed was a Robinson R44 helicopter registered to Executive Helijets, according to the FAA. Myrtle Beach firefighters responded Saturday afternoon […]
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Thursday afternoon after a car crashed into a ditch along Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach. Crews were sent around 12:41 p.m. to the area of Highway 17 Bypass and Azalea Lakes Boulevard for a reported vehicle in a ditch in the southbound lanes, according to […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is finally here, but faced with high gas prices, some might be rethinking travel plans. Others may be hitting the road anyways. According to a survey, 22% of American adults said they plan to travel for leisure in the next one to three months and while the price at the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach staple will close its doors for good after more than 40 years of business. Mr. Sub located at Kings Highway and Mr. Joe White Avenue, has been serving the community for 43 years. It opened in 1979 when the family relocated from Pittsburgh to Myrtle Beach. Owners […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After 43 years, the family-run business Mr. Sub is closing its doors Thursday. Mr. Sub owner Ken Conley said he’s not necessarily retiring from work, just from sub making. He says 43 years is a long time, but he said they couldn’t have lasted this long without the local community. […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday night in Marlboro County, according to troopers. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 6:35 p.m. on Pea Bridge Road, close to the North Carolina state line. A...
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The public is asked to avoid the area of Highway 90 at Lee’s Landing Circle after a six-vehicle crash. No one was injured, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were dispatched to the area at about 5:30 p.m. Traffic was still blocked, as of about 6:30 p.m. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on Robert M. Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach, police said. Police said one of the vehicles failed to yield the right of way and collided with another vehicle. The injured person in the car that was hit. […]
Thavychith did not answer any questions as police escorted him from CMPD headquarters. WBTV asked him if he had anything to say to Ethan Rivera’s family. Peabo Bryson to perform in Charlotte on March 19th. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. R & B legend, Peabo Bryson, is performing in...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The price of gas in South Carolina continues to decline, according to information Thursday from GasBuddy. Nationwide, the average cost of gas was $4.25 a gallon on Thursday, according to GasBuddy. That’s down from the highest recorded average since 2008, which was hit on March 11 this year, when fuel […]
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Within 24 hours, a massive Marion County fire reached 700 acres and a fire in Horry County grew to 400 acres. Crews originally responded to the 30-acre fire in Marion County just after 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The fire eventually grew to a 200+...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Myrtle Beach is planning demolitions this month for some of the downtown properties purchased last December. City Council approved a $15 million purchase of four motels between Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard near 7th Ave. N. in December, and the motels currently are vacant and mostly fenced […]
LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) – Two Pee Dee school districts have welcomed new superintendents in the last year. Dillon School District 3 Superintendent George Liebenrood and Florence School District 5 Superintendent Allana Prosser said the promotions are like coming home. Both have taught or lived in their prospective districts for decades. Now, after taking the helm, […]
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Archeological Institute of the Pee Dee is gearing up for two more projects. The institute is planning to excavate a possible Mississippian Native American settlement on the Great Pee Dee River in Florence County in May and a new effort in the spring and fall to locate Gen. Francis Marion’s camp on Snow’s Island that was used by his troops in 1780 and 1781.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools has canceled all after-school activities and events Thursday due to a tornado watch. The tornado watch, which was issued for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, will remain in effect until 8 p.m. A line of storms will move through the...
