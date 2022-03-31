ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Oneida County wins ruling on parking garage

By Jolene Cleaver
Romesentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA — This week, a ruling regarding the future of a parking garage for the under-construction downtown Utica hospital was issued by State Supreme Court Justice Bernadette Clark. According to statements, Clark delivered a final decision on a two-year-old legal challenge in a virtual address, deciding that Oneida...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

