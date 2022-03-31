ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Officials frustrated with pace of efforts to investigate Turpin case

By Olivia Rubin
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26LqpG_0evi3AoY00

Top officials in California's Riverside County said this week that they continue to be frustrated in their efforts to find out why social services systems have "harmed" some of the 13 Turpin children who were rescued in 2018 from captivity and torture at the hands of their parents.

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors had vowed to fix the system that broke down for some of the 13 Turpin siblings, but said this week that the process has been bogged down by a tangle of court-mandated confidentiality rules and other state laws that prevent information-sharing.

"We're trying to do what we can do because we all take this very serious," county Supervisor Karen Spiegel said Tuesday of the ongoing investigation into revelations first reported in 2021 by ABC News that many of the Turpin children were not given access to many of services and resources they were guaranteed by the system. "There are things that our hands are totally tied on."

The 13 siblings were rescued in January 2018 from their home in Perris, California, where their parents had subjected them to brutal violence and deprived them of food, sleep, hygiene, education, and health care.

In 2021, Jennifer and Jordan Turpin spoke to ABC News' Diane Sawyer for the first time about the challenges and hardships they and their siblings have faced in the years since sheriff's deputies rescued them from a life of home imprisonment.

An ABC News investigation found that some of the Turpin children continue to face challenges and hardships since they were rescued, and some of them had even faced danger again.

In the wake of ABC News' 20/20 report, Riverside County hired an outside firm to conduct an independent investigation into the county's care of the Turpin children. The firm, headed by retired federal Judge Stephen Larson, was due to deliver its finding this week on March 31. But on Tuesday his team announced the findings would be delayed by two months as investigators continue to press for access to "vital" court and county records that underpin the Turpin cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qnKd8_0evi3AoY00
ABC News - PHOTO: Sisters Jennifer and Jordan Turpin are seen here during an exclusive interview with ABC News' Diane Sawyer for "20/20" airing Nov. 19, 2021.

"These records are vital to ensure that ... the final report comprehensively addresses each area of inquiry," Hillary Potashner, a partner at Larson LLP helping lead the investigation, told the board on Tuesday. "The process to require the records nonetheless remains slow moving."

In the meantime, Potashner reported to the Board that the team has already reviewed more than 2,600 documents and conducted over 85 interviews -- including with two of the Turpin siblings and two staffers with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. District Attorney Mike Hestrin went public with his concerns that the county had "failed" the Turpin siblings in the ABC broadcast.

Also interviewed by the outside investigators were 11 members of the Riverside County Public Guardian's Office, which was responsible for helping the seven oldest Turpin children obtain critical medical, educational and life-skill resources after their parents were arrested.

MORE: Investigators probing allegations in Turpin case lack access to records

Still, the supervisors expressed frustration that other aspects of state and federal law have blocked them -- as well as other county departments -- from sharing information with each other, which has led to what Riverside County Supervisor Kevin Jeffries said was a "disconnected -- and I'm being generous -- a disconnected level of service to our children."

"It is the most frustrating experience in my time I've had on the Board of Supervisors," Jeffries said, "to be told you're responsible as an elected official to make sure all these things run smoothly and you have the right people in place, but you can't ask any questions about how they do their job, or how effective they are, or the problems they face."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0647aj_0evi3AoY00
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: In this Jan. 15, 2018, file photo, vehicles remain in the driveway of 160 Muir Woods Road from where authorities rescued 13 malnourished children held captive by their parents in Perris, Calif.

Last week, a separate Board of Supervisors committee that was formed in the wake of the ABC News report found that "more must be done" to improve care and services to the vulnerable for which they are responsible, including the Turpin siblings.

"Although much work is already in process to continue to improve on our delivery of services to children and adults, leaders recognize that more must be done," according to a five-page report issued Friday.

MORE: 4 years after rescue, some Turpin children still 'living in squalor' despite donations, pledges of support

Among the changes the supervisors are eyeing, according to the report, is a change to the "legislative hurdle that prevents departments from sharing information." The report said the committee is pushing to change state law to "allow for the disclosing of information between county adult protective agencies and county child welfare agencies."

Additionally, the report said the county has created a new "multi-department, multi-disciplinary team" to oversee the care of the 13 Turpin children -- one of the first reforms since the probe was enacted.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
Perris, CA
Perris, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Rescue, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

2 Dead, 14 Hospitalized In Suspected Outbreak Of Legionnaire’s Disease In Coachella Valley

PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Public health officials are sounding the alarm about a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease in the Coachella Valley that includes two deaths and more than a dozen hospitalizations. Twenty cases have hospitalized 14 people, two of whom – a Riverside County resident and a visitor to the area – have died, according to the Riverside University Health System-Public Health. The cases were reported to public health officials between the Fall of 2021 and early 2022 in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and surrounding communities. Legionnaire’s disease is a type of pneumonia that can be contracted by breathing in aerosolized water...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NBC News

Missing California college student found dead in flipped Tesla

A missing California college student was found dead in a flipped-over Tesla alongside Interstate 5 in Fresno County over the weekend, ending a days-long search. Christopher Liang, a 21-year-old senior at the University of San Francisco, was last heard from on Feb. 28 after he rented a white 2020 Tesla Model 3 to drive from San Francisco to Irvine, NBC Bay Area reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Sawyer
Person
Kevin Jeffries
KESQ News Channel 3

Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night

UPDATE: Police confirmed the two boys were found and their mother, suspected of illegally abducting them, was taken into custody.  The CHP announced Tuesday night that the boys had been found safe, and Garcia had been taken into custody. No further details were released. Photos: CHP RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside Police are searching for two The post Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Welfare
Daily Mail

Frederick Newhall Woods, 70, who was imprisoned for kidnapping school bus full of 26 kids and their driver and burying them in underground bunker in 1976 ransom plot inspired by Dirty Harry film is approved for parole

A 70-year-old man convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children and holding them and their driver for $5 million ransom in 1976 has been approved for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was found suitable for parole at a hearing Friday, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Joe Orlando confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘Mummified’ body found in wall of California convention center that hasn’t been used since 2005

A construction crew renovating an out-of-use building in California found a “mummified” body inside, police say.The workers were demolishing a wall on Wednesday at the Henry J Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland when one of them discovered the corpse.“We found remains best described as mummified,” Lt Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News. “The conditions in the walls were such that the body was preserved in good conditions.”The body has not yet been identified. Police are working to determine who the person was and how he or she got inside the wall.“Any theory is possible,” Mr...
ABC News

ABC News

596K+
Followers
145K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy