Rockford, IL

U.S. Marshals nab fugitive Rockford gang member in Texas

By John Clark
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — U.S. Marshals in Texas are credited with capturing Delaneo Love, 35, a Rockford gang member wanted for shooting a man at a Marathon Gas Station in December 2021.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the Marathon Gas Station at 3299 S. Alpine Road around 10:40 p.m. on New Years’ Eve for a reported shooting. When they arrived, police discovered both the suspects and victims had left the scene.

Rockford murder suspect arrested in Texas

Witnesses told police two adult men were got in a physical fight and one shot the other.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Love was charged with Attempted Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Gang Member, and Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon.

Earlier that month, Love had been arrested in a traffic stop during which he was allegedly in possession of a handgun.

He was caught in Dallas, Texas on February 26th, 2022, and has since been transported back to the Winnebago County Jail.

