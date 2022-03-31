ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Mental health treatments planned in new health center in San Antonio

By Steven Santana
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0952lM_0evi2Rbs00
The behavioral health hospital will offer inpatient and outpatient care. (Nitat Termmee/Getty Images)

Voyages Behavioral Health has begun the process of turning a Warm Springs Rehabilitation center into a behavioral health hospital. The conversion will mark Voyages first behavioral hospital in San Antonio. The new hospital renovate the site of the now relocated PAM Health Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital of Thousand Oaks located at 14747 Jones Maltsberger Road, according to the news release.

Voyages Behavioral Health of Thousand Oaks will feature 44 patient beds with programs designed to meet "much-needed behavioral health services" in San Antonio. Andrew Hardin, senior vice president and COO of Voyages, says in the news release that the facility will include services for medically complex, adults and geriatric patients.

Hardin says the main medical treatments include behavioral health evaluation, solution-focused treatment, behavioral strategies, inpatient and partial hospitalization, medication evaluation, intensive outpatient programs, and aftercare planning.

Voyages Behavioral Health is an affiliate of Post Acute Medical (PAM) Health, which is based Pennsylvania. Texas is home to three VBH locations currently. The company did not say when renovations will begin.

Read more from Real Estate news

- H-E-B planning $3.8 million expansion to already massive Far Westside store

- Guess the rent of this secluded one-bedroom with Hill Country views

- Here's a new look at the upcoming high-end apartments near the Alamodome

- Frost Tower, San Antonio's now iconic tower, is up for sale

Sign up for the MySA Morning Headlines to receive fresh San Antonio news every morning.

Comments / 0

Related
GV Wire

Newsom Visits Fresno, Gets Feedback on Housing and Mental Health Plan

Gov. Gavin Newson made a largely covert visit to Fresno on Thursday, touring homeless encampments, and meeting with local agencies that tackle homelessness, substance abuse, and mental health. Later in the afternoon, members of his administration met with local officials, first responders, and healthcare and service providers for a roundtable...
FRESNO, CA
Benzinga

Ketamine Wellness Centers Openes Mental Health Clinic In Reno Nevada

Ketamine Wellness Centers, the largest ketamine therapy provider in the U.S. and a subsidiary of Delic Holdings Corp (CSE:DELC) (OTCQB:DELCF) (FRA:6X0), has expanded its presence within Nevada with the opening of its Reno location. KWC Reno is the second of the company's clinics to open in Nevada within the last...
RENO, NV
psychologytoday.com

A New AI Mental Health Tool for African Americans

A new study published in Molecular Psychiatry shows how artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning combined with whole genome sequencing (WGS) data may help clinicians diagnose common mental health disorders for African Americans. “In past few decades, protocols, such as the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), have improved...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
State
Pennsylvania State
San Antonio, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

A psychedelic drug, combined with intense therapy, improves PTSD symptoms

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) affects millions of people each year, mostly survivors and witnesses of terrifying or shocking events, such as warfare, assaults or disasters. Because existing treatments don't work for everyone, new therapies are urgently needed. Today, scientists report results and follow-up data from a phase 3 clinical trial of a psychedelic drug, 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), known on the street as "ecstasy" or "molly," combined with psychotherapy for the treatment of PTSD. Their preliminary data suggest that the therapy works even in hard-to-treat patients, such as those with drug or alcohol use disorders.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Center#Post Acute Medical#Pam Rrb Health#Vbh#Real Estate#Far Westside
Jillian Enright

Sleep Disorders in ADHD & Autism

March 14–20, 2022 is Sleep Awareness Week. Sleep disorders are extremely common in neurodiverse individuals, so I want to share specific information related to sleep issues in autism and ADHD. I am fortunate that I usually sleep well nowadays, but this comes after decades of insomnia and sleep issues.
US News and World Report

Is Ketamine Effective in Treating Depression?

The research is promising, but long-term use efficacy and safety are not well known. Is ketamine an effective treatment for depression?. It can be for some patients, says Dr. Helen Lavretsky, professor of psychiatry in-residence at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. She's also director of the Late-Life Mood, Stress and Wellness Research Program and director of the Integrative Psychiatry Clinic. "Ketamine use should be reserved for truly treatment-resistant patients who failed to respond to two or more antidepressants administered in the optimal dose for at least two to four months," she says.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers find a 'vicious cycle' between excessive daytime napping and Alzheimer's dementia

Daytime napping is common among older adults. The longitudinal relationship between daytime napping and cognitive aging, however, is unknown. A new cohort study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital found a bidirectional link between the two: excessive daytime napping predicted an increased future risk of Alzheimer's dementia, and a diagnosis of Alzheimer's dementia sped up the increase in daytime napping during aging. The team's results are published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
Inside Nova

ADHD or Lack of Quality Sleep?

Has your child been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) or any variation of it? Did you consider disordered breathing (SDB) issues such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) as an underlying cause? Have you seen or heard any symptoms of sleep disordered breathing such as snoring, severe and loud teeth grinding, or frequent bedwetting? If so, your child may not need pills, but good quality sleep instead.
KIDS
beckershospitalreview.com

3 reasons physicians resist telehealth

Telehealth usage has boomed throughout the pandemic, but many physicians are unsure about its sustainability. Here are three key reasons some physicians are reluctant to adopt the care delivery model. Payer trouble. Many states are relaxing COVID-19 restrictions and dropping public health emergency designations, moves that affect payers' decisions on...
GREENSBURG, PA
Healthline

Psychedelic Drug MDMA Shows Promise as Treatment for PTSD

New research finds that MDMA may help people with PTSD if they also undergo talk therapy. Other psychedelics are now increasingly being used to help certain mental health conditions. Researchers are planning more studies to verify their findings. New research findings unveiled Tuesday suggest that MDMA, known among recreational users...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Treatment for substance use reduces depression for many adolescents and young adults with both problems

A study in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, published by Elsevier, reports that, among youth with substance use and depression, a significant proportion show early improvements in depression during their treatment for substance use. Youth who are using cannabis less frequently prior to treatment and those without conduct disorder are more likely to experience early depression improvement.
DURHAM, NC
scitechdaily.com

Overgrowth of Key Brain Structure Identified in Babies Who Later Develop Autism

Research led by Mark Shen, PhD, Heather Hazlett , PhD, and Joseph Piven, MD, from UNC-Chapel Hill is the first to demonstrate overgrowth of the amygdala in the first year of life, before babies show most of the behavioral symptoms that later consolidate into a diagnosis of autism. This overgrowth may be unique to autism, as babies with fragile X syndrome show a different brain growth pattern.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
2K+
Followers
557
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy