Mental health treatments planned in new health center in San Antonio

The behavioral health hospital will offer inpatient and outpatient care. (Nitat Termmee/Getty Images)

Voyages Behavioral Health has begun the process of turning a Warm Springs Rehabilitation center into a behavioral health hospital. The conversion will mark Voyages first behavioral hospital in San Antonio. The new hospital renovate the site of the now relocated PAM Health Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital of Thousand Oaks located at 14747 Jones Maltsberger Road, according to the news release.

Voyages Behavioral Health of Thousand Oaks will feature 44 patient beds with programs designed to meet "much-needed behavioral health services" in San Antonio. Andrew Hardin, senior vice president and COO of Voyages, says in the news release that the facility will include services for medically complex, adults and geriatric patients.

Hardin says the main medical treatments include behavioral health evaluation, solution-focused treatment, behavioral strategies, inpatient and partial hospitalization, medication evaluation, intensive outpatient programs, and aftercare planning.

Voyages Behavioral Health is an affiliate of Post Acute Medical (PAM) Health, which is based Pennsylvania. Texas is home to three VBH locations currently. The company did not say when renovations will begin.

Read more from Real Estate news

- H-E-B planning $3.8 million expansion to already massive Far Westside store

- Guess the rent of this secluded one-bedroom with Hill Country views

- Here's a new look at the upcoming high-end apartments near the Alamodome

- Frost Tower, San Antonio's now iconic tower, is up for sale

Sign up for the MySA Morning Headlines to receive fresh San Antonio news every morning.