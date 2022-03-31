ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Palm Beach, FL

Fundraiser to help Royal Palm Beach teen's family with funeral costs

By Kamrel Eppinger
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
WPTV learned more Thursday about the 15-year-old boy who died after a school bus stop crash in Royal Palm Beach last week.

A fundraiser campaign has been set up to help Wazir Chand's mother with funeral costs.

"They are devastated. I mean they are totally in shock," said family friend Maria Rodriguez. "It broke my heart when she called me to tell me that it was him. I said, oh my God, I can’t believe this."

Rodriguez created a GoFundMe page to help lay Chand to rest.

"They really need the financial help. She’s a single parent and I was a single parent raising my child. So I know how hard it is when you have to raise a child," Rodriguez said.

Chand, a Royal Palm Beach Community High School student, was set to celebrate his 16th birthday this month.

Now, instead of celebrating an exciting life ahead, his family faces a future without him, all due to a crash that remains under investigation but hasn’t produced an arrest.

"He was bright, he was smart. he was caring, loving," Rodriguez said. "He was a good child, you know, he was family."

The driver, who police said appeared to be under the influence, lost control of his SUV and hit Chand and three other students. Chand and a 15-year-old girl died after the crash.

"You never expect to send your child to school and he’s not going to come home," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said Chand's family is still struggling with the loss and they are in desperate need of help to say their last goodbye.

"I’m asking family, to friends, to people I don’t even know, to dig deep into their heart and try to help them whatever they can help with," Rodriguez said.

If you'd like to donate to the family's GoFundMe page, click here .

