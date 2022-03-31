ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

Greene County transitions to endemic approach, following new state COVID-19 recommendations

By Connor Wilson
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is transitioning towards an endemic approach to COVID-19, saying the virus is here to stay.

Fellow Springfield health leaders said they want people to know that does not mean that COVID-19 is over.

The announcement follows Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday saying the COVID-19 crisis is “over in the state of Missouri.”

Missouri Governor: COVID-19 crisis is over; Endemic phase starts Friday

CEO of CoxHealth, Steve Edwards, said he wants people to remain cautious.

“I think our politicians have declared victory four times over this pandemic,” said Edwards. “I think we have to act with much more humility.”

In Wednesday’s statement, the Department of Health and Senior Services said the state will be moving towards what is dubbed an endemic recovery phase. Contact tracing will come to an end, and daily coronavirus figures will now be released weekly from the MDHHS.

Locally, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said their current operations align with MDHHS recommendations and will have no plans to shift operations.

“Moving to an endemic response does not mean that COVID-19 is gone or that there will not be future surges of the disease that require an elevated response,” SGCHD said in a press release.

Edwards explained more of what an “endemic” phase means.

“Flu can be endemic,” said Edwards. “It means that it stays at a sustained lower level. It doesn’t mean it wouldn’t be dangerous. It doesn’t mean it couldn’t have high levels of mortality. For example, many would argue HIV is endemic in parts of Africa, although it’s managed. Ultimately, you’re always headed toward an endemic phase during a pandemic, because it will burn itself out.”

At both Cox and Mercy Hospitals, current COVID-19 hospitalization numbers remain low.

“Based on the numbers that we’re seeing in the boothill, and in other parts of the world, I would not say that we’re in an endemic phase,” said Ashleigh Goris, Mercy Executive Director of Quality and Safety. “We don’t know what this virus will do. We don’t know when it will hit us or how the European surge will impact the United States.”

The health department plans to continue monitoring the impact of COVID-19 in the community. Currently, Greene County is at a low community impact level per CDC guidelines. Residents are urged to continue getting vaccinated and to receive their booster dose as soon as they’re eligible.

More information on where you can get vaccinated in Greene County can be found at vaccine417.com .

