Food Safety

Jars of Skippy peanut butter recalled

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of jars of Skippy peanut butter have been recalled because they may contain small fragments of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment. Skippy Foods, LLC is voluntarily recalling 9,353 cases, or 161,692 total pounds,...

