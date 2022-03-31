Manistee dance studio brings home awards in national competition

The Conservatory of Dance competition dance team poses for a picture before the Addicted 2 Dance competition in Grand Rapids. The Conservatory of Dance is a Manistee based studio and 30 students participated in the competition. (Courtesy photo/Dan Broadbent Photography)

MANISTEE — “It’s really nerve-wracking waiting to get your awards ... but once your name is announced, you get this rush of adrenaline. It’s the best feeling in the world — it’s crazy … its indescribable. It feels like the Olympics … you’re on top of the world," said Bella Sagala.

Bella Sagala said she had to have on-stage interview where she was asked randomized questions and had to come up with 10-12 answers before performing her routine. Sagala who performs with the Conservatory of Dance in Manistee took home the title of Miss Intermediate Teen Regional winner at the Addicted 2 Dance competition in Grand Rapids on March 14. (Courtesy Photo/Addicted 2 Dance)

Sagala was one of many local dancers from the Manistee-based Conservatory of Dance who took home awards at the Addicted 2 Dance competition at Coopersville High School just outside of Grand Rapids in mid -March.

As a team, their routines took home six first place wins, seven soloist title wins and the grand prize of Top Intermediate Studio overall, according to Shelli Golebiewski, Conservatory of Dance co-owner.

"It goes without saying that we are immensely proud of our entire competition team! Their determination and dedication is so strong and we love watching the kids finally be rewarded for all their hard work at competition weekends like this one," wrote Golembiewski in an email to the News Advocate.

Golembiewisk said the competition team is made up of 30 members.

The choreographers for the team were Shelli Golembiewski, Tarah Hodges, Alissa Solberg, Bethany Socher and Kaylan Kolanowski. All five are instructors at the Conservatory of Dance.

Sagala took home the Miss Intermediate Teen Regional Title.

Bella Sagala celebrates her Miss Intermediate Teen Regional Title victory at the Addicted 2 Dance competition in Grand Rapids on March 14. (Courtesy photo/Lisa Sagala)

Sagala also noted that in addition to the dance competition, the competitors in the individual competitions also have to complete an on-stage interview. They are asked couple of randomized questions by judges and then have to come up with 10-12 answers and then thy can perform their routine.

According to its Facebook page , the Addicted 2 Dance competition bills itself as "the Midwest's elite dance competition. With the best atmosphere, awards, adjudication and environment for all dancers that are addicted to dancing."

Addicted 2 Dance Competition winners

Individual winners from the Conservatory of Dance from the Addicted 2 Dance Competition in Grand Rapids are as follows:

• Jadyn Baker - Miss Intermediate Senior Regional Title

• Emily Golembiewski - Miss Intermediate Adult Regional Title

• Delilah Sunderlin - Miss Advanced Tween Regional Title

• Hunter Allen - Mr. Intermediate Tween Regional Title

• Daniella Lampen - Miss Advanced Junior Regional Title

• Aiden O'Brien - Mr. Intermediate Teen Regional Title

• Bella Sagala - Miss Intermediate Teen Regional Title

For more information on the Addicted 2 Dance competition visit addictiondance.com .

More information on the Conservatory of Dance is available online at theconservatoryofdance.net .