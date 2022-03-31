ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Planned Parenthood sues Idaho over abortion ban

By NADINE EL-BAWAB
ABC7 Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanned Parenthood filed a lawsuit Wednesday that seeks to reverse Idaho's new abortion law. The law bans abortions once cardiac activity in a fetus is detected, which happens at approximately six weeks of pregnancy. Many women are unaware at six weeks that they are pregnant. The suit was filed...

abc7.com

