Spilling the tea: Exercising during pregnancy

Today’s KELOLAND Living started out with several celebrations. We celebrated Brittany Kaye returning from Hawaii. And then we also celebrated Ashley Thompson’s niece Stella for World Down Syndrome Day and Ashley shared the adult piñata she made for her friend’s birthday.
Tammy Slaton isn't losing weight even if she's in a rehab facility, according to her skeptical fans. Tammy Slaton is in a rehab facility to continue her weight loss journey following her most recent health scare. However, the 1000-Lb Sisters star's skeptical fans were not convinced that she is losing weight for some reason. Some even believed that she was gaining more pounds.
Holding onto hope. Pregnant Keke Wyatt revealed that her baby-to-be has been diagnosed with a genetic disorder — and slammed Instagram haters’ responses to the news. “I’d like to send a special prayer out for the rude, cruel people that took time out of their day to get on social media and make disparaging and […]
JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
Bre Tiesi is bumping along! The model has given many glimpses of her budding belly since announcing in January that she and Nick Cannon are expecting their first child together. The Los Angeles native, 30, revealed her baby-to-be’s sex at a party with the Masked Singer host, 41, at the time. The pair used blue […]
The pregnant woman gave birth to her baby at a convenience store after being turned away from the hospital, her husband said. At 39 weeks pregnant, the mother of two said that she tried to get a bed at the hospital, but the doctors wouldn’t consider her for admittance until she reached five centimeters. The pregnant mother said that it reportedly took them about 30 minutes to get to the hospital from their home. Unfortunately, their baby son had no intentions of holding back.
Wendy William’s ex-husband Kevin Hunter spilled some hot tea on his IG live. Kevin wanted to clear the air and get some things off of his chest and here’s what he had to say. “When it comes to whatever narratives that might be spun out there, regarding me, my entire family, I want to first […]
As they await the arrival of their third child, Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard are dealing with a health scare. The pregnant Counting On alum revealed on Thursday, March 10 that both she and her husband tested positive for COVID-19, Duggar requesting, "give me all the hot liquids and cough drops please!!"
Something to celebrate! Malika Haqq, Maren Morris and more celebrity parents have celebrated ahead of their kids' arrivals with gorgeous baby showers. Khloé Kardashian opened up about her best friend’s “beary beautiful” bash in February 2020, writing via Instagram: “I have been planning Malika’s baby shower in my head for quite some time. Malika was very […]
This article is based on research findings that are yet to be peer-reviewed. Results are therefore regarded as preliminary and should be interpreted as such. Find out about the role of the peer review process in research here. For further information, please contact the cited source. The potential impact that...
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) -- Baby Oliver and his mother were finally reunited and met for the first time, after Rowena Salas ended up on life support after giving birth. The March 3 reunion happened 98 days after Oliver Salas was born. FOX5 has followed the heartbreaking story of Baby...
Bumping along! Eve and more pregnant celebrities have been putting their budding bellies on display in 2022. The rapper cradled her stomach in a black dress on January 3, writing via Instagram: “Can’t believe how soon I'm gonna be meeting this little person.” The social media upload came three months after the Grammy winner announced […]
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher celebrated sweet family news recently with the most adorable social media message. The couple rang in their youngest son Jacob's third birthday with some heartfelt words - and you should see the cake!. Carrie posted a photo of the enormous Paw Patrol creation along with...
Heather Rae Young is trying to look on the bright side as she recovers from vocal cord surgery on full vocal rest. The Selling Sunset star shared some throwback photos from a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with husband Tarek El Moussa on Instagram Wednesday, writing in the caption, "Your girl has major fomo right now!"
My mother used to go swimming when she was pregnant with my brother. Her doctor recommended swimming because it allowed her to maintain fitness and relieve stress. We grew up in a small town. The nearest pool was a thirty-minute drive.
The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
