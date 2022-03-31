ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Montana man dies after suffering burns in a house fire

By The Associated Press
NBCMontana
 2 days ago

BILLINGS, Mont. — A 66-year-old Montana man has died after suffering burns in a house fire in...

nbcmontana.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Billings, MT
Accidents
Montana State
Montana Accidents
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Laclede Record

Two die in house fire

Two people died in a residential fire in the 1500 block of Brice Street just outside Lebanon Thursday morning. Firefighters were dispatched at 4 a.m. and found a mobile home 50 percent involved with fire, according to Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District Chief Phillip Pitts. According to a fire district press release, fire crews determined that victims were possibly trapped in the home. “A rescue was attempted, however (it was) unsuccessful due to the rapidly deteriorating conditions of the residence." For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Firefighters#Accident
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
NJ.com

South Jersey man dies after gunshots fired into his home

A 48-year-old Palmyra man was killed early Saturday morning by gunshots fired into his home, authorities announced. Timothy Thomas was in his living room on the 400 block of Cinnaminson Avenue when multiple shots were fired into his home at around 2:30 a.m., according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell. Thomas was struck in the chest and taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. He was pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m.
PALMYRA, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Montana Man’s Body Discovered After a Fatal ‘Encounter With a Grizzly’

A Montana man’s body was found following an apparent grizzly bear attack on a hike, per NBC News. The body of 40-year-old Craig Clouatre was found after a search and rescue team took to the Absaroka Mountains, where the Livingston man had gone missing north of Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday.
CBS 42

Birmingham home suffers ‘heavy’ damage after fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service battled a house fire in a neighborhood Monday evening. According to BFRS Cpt. Orlando Reynolds, the fire was at a residence in the 1300 block of 5th Place NW. It has since been put under control. There was heavy fire and heavy smoke damage, according […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Miami Herald

Avalanche buries skier under snow for up to 23 minutes, Utah rescuers say

A skier was buried in snow for up to 23 minutes after an avalanche swept through a gully, Utah rescuers said. A guided group of eight skiers planned to ski through Silver Fork on Saturday, March 12, the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team said. One of the skiers in the group triggered an avalanche that swept through a gully.
ACCIDENTS
WISH-TV

IMPD: Burned dog dies after locked in bathroom

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are seeking information about a dog that died days after being found burned and locked in a bathroom. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released photos of the dog, which was found Tuesday in the bathroom of an abandoned business at 359 N. Lynhurst Drive. That’s on the southwest corner of the intersection with West Vermont Street on the west side. The building has been a gas station and a car-detailing shop, according to old street-view photos of the lot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISN

Man, 62, dies in apartment fire

MILWAUKEE — Fire investigators are trying to determine how a fatal fire began Saturday in a south side apartment building. Officials said the fire broke out on South 44th Street near the West Kinnickinnic River Parkway just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Cleaning crews worked calmly and carefully Sunday to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Man dies in Juneau County fire

ELROY, Wis. (WKBT) — A man died Saturday after a house fire in the village of Union Center. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, LeRoy C. Siefkes, 64, was found dead inside the home after an extensive search. Authorities were called to the fire at 7:34 a.m....

Comments / 0

Community Policy