Rep. Stefanik urges Gov. Hochul to completely repeal bail reform

By Isabella Colello
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lawmakers are calling on Governor Hochul to completely repeal the current bail reform policies.

This includes Congresswoman Elise Stefanik who led the New York GOP in sending a letter to the Governor urging to completely repeal the State’s bail reform policies.

Hochul to propose bail reform changes: reports

According to claims made by Congresswoman Stefanik, Governor Hochul is set to “make updates” to the current bail reform in the revised state budget.

“Governor Hochul cannot make a half-hearted attempt to backtrack her failed bail reform policies while New York communities suffer,” Rep. Stefanik said in a press release. “Anything less than completely reversing these devastating bail reform policies will fail New Yorkers.”

In place of the bail reform policies, the delegation pushed for enacting a “dangerous standard” that allows judges to “thoroughly consider the danger an individual poses to the community when making bail or pretrial release decisions.”

In the letter addressed to Governor Hochul, the lawmakers highlighted an increased crime rate in New York City, including spikes in murders, rapes, robberies and assaults.

Why is Albany the capital of New York?

The full letter signed by Representatives Elise Stefanik, Tom Reed, Claudia Tenney, Chris Jacobs, Nicole Malliotakis, Lee Zeldin, Andrew Garbino and John Katko can be read below.

Letter to Gov. Hocul on bail reform Download Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

WETM 18 News

