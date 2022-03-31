ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

Crestview’s two-sport record holder named Student Athlete of the Week

By Ryan Allison
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3INSw0_0evhx3gk00

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview senior Mitchell Auer finished his high school career on soccer’s biggest stage.

“Ever since freshman year, we always talked about going to state, going all the way,” says Auer. “It always seemed like a dream until you finally get there.”

Nominate a student athlete

The Rebels broke a school record for wins last fall and finished the season at State Runner-Up.

Along the way, Auer broke a school record with 27 assists and become one of just three players in school history to record 40 goals in a single season.

“You can have a great team, but you got to have chemistry with everyone,” says Auer. “You got to hang out with them after practice, get to know who they are as a person, and it reflects on the field because you’ll know where they are at all times. You don’t even have to look up.”

On the track, Auer and his teammates also broke a 30-year old school record in the 4×800 relay. And he’s chasing another record this season in the 800. In fact, he’s currently just one second off the mark.

“In soccer and track, I’m I’m always trying to lead the pack, have people stick with my pace because I’m always giving one hundred percent,” says Auer.”

In the classroom, Auer is a straight-A student with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. He will graduate as class valedictorian.

“It’s (academics) just as important, if not more important because that’s what you’re going to be doing the rest of your life,” says Auer. “You’ve got to train your mind and your body, and you’ll be the best at both athletics and academics.”

Crestview senior Mitchell Auer is our WYTV Student Athlete of the Week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dick Vitale Names Greatest College Basketball Coach Of All Time

With the Final Four just a day away, legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale is ready to make a definitive statement. He thinks Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is the greatest college basketball coach of all time. Dickie V acknowledged the greatness of UCLA legend John Wooden, but thinks it’s Coach K that stands atop the list.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WLWT 5

Former Bearcats head coach heading to the basketball Hall of Fame

CINCINNATI — Former University of Cincinnati and current West Virginia head coach, Bob Huggins, will be headlining the class of 2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. NBA and basketball analyst Shams Charania broke the news this evening, saying that a formal announcement from the Hall of Fame will...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbiana, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbiana, OH
Sports
WHIZ

Four Zanesville Athletes Sign NLI

ZANESVILLE, OH- Four Zanesville Blue Devils Football players have signed their National Letter of Intent to play at the college level. Michael Norman, Joey Brown, and Taysean Simpson will continue their academic and athletic careers at Muskingum University while Brody Goldsmith will be playing at Otterbein University.
ZANESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Crestview#Student Athlete#Rebels
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Harrison Central Doubles Up East Liverpool

CADIZ,OHIO (WTRF) – The Huskies were at home against East Liverpool.   The Potters grabbed the early lead and plated three runs in the top of the 1st. Harrison Central had a big inning in the bottom of the second. Devin Toothman committed a balk that allowed a runner to come in for the Huskies’ first run […]
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WKBN

WKBN

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy