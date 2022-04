The FFA's North Huron chapter earned several awards at the State FFA Convention, held March 9 to 12. Two students took home Star Awards, out of the four awarded in the whole state. The chapter also won the #speakag competition, a year-long event where students spread awareness about the FFA and general agriculture through social media, finding new ways to engage their followers. The chapter received a $500 reward for their efforts.

HURON COUNTY, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO