ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

AG Morrisey’s mobile office sets April stops

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in April to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,”...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 1

Related
WDTV

Morrisey renews partnership with FCC on robocall investigations

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a renewed robocall investigation partnership with the Federal Communications Commission. This Memorandum of Understanding between the state and federal robocall investigators establishes critical information sharing and cooperation structures to investigate spoofing and robocall scam campaigns, according to the Attorney General. More...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDTV

COVID-19 W.Va. | Active cases below 400, 5 counties with 0 active cases

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 29, 2022, there are currently 376 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 51 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,794 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old female from Putnam County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Greenbrier County, and a 62-year old male from Kanawha County.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDTV

UPDATE: Harrison County SO finds missing teen

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: Wednesday, March 30, 6:57 p.m. 15-year-old Joslyne McNemar has been located, according to a Facebook post from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile’s mother has been notified, police say. ORIGINAL STORY: Wednesday, March 30, 5:24 p.m. According to a Facebook post, the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Two Injured In I79 Crash

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were injured as a result of a crash on I-79. According to Harrison County 911 center two people were transported to a local medical facility. The crash took place near the Nutter Fort exit. Traffic is now flowing freely. State Police are currently investigating.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WDTV

US Marshals searching for man on the run, last known to be in Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is requesting the public’s assistance in apprehending a man wanted in Pennsylvania for felony vehicle theft charges. Brian Woy, 40, was charged March 16 by the Cambria County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly stealing a vehicle on June 16, 2021. He is also wanted on additional theft and fraud charges in Cambria County.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Randolph County Sheriff warns of counterfeit bills circulating

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is warning local businesses about reports of counterfeit bills being passed around. Lt. Talkington and Deputy Elbon have collected several counterfeit bills from merchants and banks the last couple days. The $20 bills say “For Motion Picture Use Only” across...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVU purchases former Mylan plant

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University officially took ownership of the former Mylan pharmaceutical manufacturing facility on Chestnut Ridge Road in Morgantown on Thursday. The transfer, at a purchase price of $1, comes after the University signed a memorandum of understanding with Viatris last year to pursue a potential...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Morrisey
WDTV

WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources shared the waters that have recently been stocked. The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of March 21:. Anthony Creek. Big Sandy Creek. Blackwater River. Boley Lake. Brandywine Lake. Brushy Fork Lake. Buckhannon River. Buffalo Creek...
POLITICS
WDTV

Morgantown planning to repave 12 miles of road

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown is planning on a major repaving project this summer. 5′s John Blashke breaks down what will be changing. The city of Morgantown is planning for a major street project this summer. It includes over 50 streets and will total 12 miles in fresh pavement. The project is going to cost about $1.5-million.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Randolph County man sentenced for meth charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man will spend more than 7 years behind bars for a meth charge, officials said. Edwin Mack Taylor, 54, of Elkins, West Virginia, was sentenced to 86 months of incarceration for selling methamphetamine, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Taylor pleaded guilty in...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Office#County Commission#Elderly People#Ag Morrisey#Terra Alta Town Hall#N Toy St#Lowe Public Library#Shinnston
WDTV

Upshur County man sentenced for carjacking and firearms charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man will spend more than 10 years behind bars for several charges. Chad C. Newcome, 41, of Rock Cave, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 125 months in jail for carjacking and firearms charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Newcome pleaded guilty...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

4 arrested in Randolph County while executing felony warrants

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four arrests were made Wednesday in Randolph County while officers were executing a felony warrant at a home in Mill Creek. West Virginia State Troopers and Randolph County Sheriff Deputies were able to apprehend Jonathan Sharp and Natalie McCarty that were hiding in a small attic space.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Timothy Paul “Tim” Mills

Timothy Paul “Tim” Mills, 38, of Weston, WV passed away on March 31, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born in Clarksburg, WV on March 13, 1984, the son of Phyllis Freeland Mills of Weston and the late Wesley Mills. Also surviving are three sisters; Kristy Mills of Morgantown, WV, Jennifer Mills of Charleston, WV and Amy Mills and fiancé Jonathan Ross of Charleston, WV and nieces and nephews; Skylar, Cameron, Cobe, Abrielia, Jace, Chance, Jaelyn and Kasia. He was a graduate of Lewis County High School class of 2002 and a member of Clarksburg Baptist Church. He loved karate and Mountaineer Football. He was a very witty person, loved dressing eccentrically. He was loved by all and never met a stranger. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St, Nutter Fort, WV on Monday, April 4th, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home to conclude the visitation at 3:00 pm with Lou Ortenzio presiding. Per his request, Tim will cremated following the funeral service. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the West Virginia National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com . A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WDTV

Clarksburg PD partners with DEA for Drug Take Back Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department announced that it is partnering with the DEA again for the Semi-Annual Drug Take Back Day. National Take Back Day allows people to safely dispose of unused drugs. It is scheduled to take place on April 30. It will run from 10:00...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Carol Janice (Vincent) Layman

Carol Janice (Vincent) Layman, 83, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Carington Park Rehabilitation Facility in Ashtabula, Ohio. She was born April 1,1938 in Fairmont; the daughter of the late Ivan and Josephine (Ware) Vincent. Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William H. Layman. Carol held a variety of occupations throughout her life, most notably as a real estate agent for Century 21, from where she retired. Carol enjoyed summers camping with family and friends, making pies and homemade bread with her husband for family holidays, and spoiling her dog, Sassy. Earlier in her life, she enjoyed participating in her local bowling league, attending cattle shows with her family, and card game nights with neighbors. After retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling to visit friends and always made their way back to the West Virginia hills to visit family. Carol is survived by her daughter, Patricia A. Linn and her husband Ron, of Fairmont ; her sons, Charles Ledsome, Jr and his wife, Vicki of Fairmont, and William C. Layman and his wife, Cheryl of Ohio; her grandchildren Crystal Bennington and her husband, John, Joshua Linn, Eric Wheeler and his wife, Melissa, Craig Layman and his wife, Hillary, and Jeremey Slaughter; her great-grandchildren Ashlyn and Tred Bennington, Keirra and Issak Linn, Oliver and Case Layman, Zar Parasca, and Coralynn Wheeler; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Otha Kent Vincent; and her sister, Sylvia Jean Alvaro. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Fairmont Soup Opera or the Fairmont Union Mission in her honor. Friends and family are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 2:00 -8:00 pm, and on April 1, 2022, at 4:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 7pm, at the funeral home, Pastor Bert Coffman, officiating. Interment will take place on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the West Virginia National Cemetery with the immediate family.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Audra Luzetta Lake

Audra Luzetta Lake Audra Luzetta Lake, 91 of Fairmont went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Audra was a devoted and loving, wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker and also worked at the baby world factory in Grafton, Tiffany’s restaurant in Fairmont and as a caretaker for two Alzheimer’s patients. Audra always found the good in everyone she encountered and was happiest spending time with and giving unconditional love to her family and taking care of her pets. Audra enjoyed cooking and spreading love through the food she prepared. Audra was a lifelong Methodist and a member of Janes Memorial United Methodist Church until her health prevented her from attending regularly. Audra is survived by her two children, her son Audie Lee Lake and her daughter Marsha Darlene Summers of Fairmont and her grandson Zachary Marshall Summers of Fairmont. She is also survived by her sister Grace Ophe Gough of Fairmont, her nephew Michael Gough and his wife Debra and great nieces Madison and Michelle of Murrells Inlet, SC, and her niece Charlene Elizabeth Keener and her husband Bruce and great nephews Randy and Jacob of Boothsville. Audra is also survived by many other nieces and nephews. Audrea was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Marshall Lake. Audra was also preceded in death by her mother Danzie Farance and her father Arthur Farance, her brothers Arthur Alfred Farance, Oscar Delanie Farance, and Otha Pritchard and one sister Hilda Murray. The family is thankful for all the years they were able to enjoy with her and would like to thank the staff of WVU Medicine and Ruby Memorial for the comforting care they provided to her. Friends may call at the Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Wednesday from 2 – 8 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, April 07, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Michael Richards officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy