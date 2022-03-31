ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise man convicted after ramming police patrol vehicle

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise man was convicted on Thursday for several crimes including ramming a police patrol vehicle. After a two-day jury trial, 26-year-old Ezra Smith was found guilty of three felonies during an...

idahonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Deputy fired after found drunk in patrol vehicle

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputy was fired after another deputy found him drunk in a patrol vehicle. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said in a press release early Saturday morning that a deputy arrived at the Duck-Thru in Hamilton at around 9:41 p.m. on Friday and saw Deputy Hillard Wilson […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Ramming
BBC

Six men jailed after 'major' South West drugs operation

Six men have been jailed after nearly 4kg (9lbs) of drugs were seized during a police operation. The three-year investigation, known as Operation Decode, was led by Avon and Somerset Police, with Wiltshire Police and Devon and Cornwall Police. During the operation some £60,000 in cash and significant quantities of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
US News and World Report

Idaho Activist Ammon Bundy Arrested for Trespassing in Child Welfare Dispute

(Reuters) - Right-wing activist and Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy was arrested on Saturday on a trespassing charge for refusing to leave a hospital where an infant was taken into protective custody from his parents in a child-welfare case, police said. Bundy's campaign said on Twitter that he had gone...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Post Register

Idaho Falls Police arrest man following homicide

Idaho Falls, ID – At approximately 4:00 p.m. yesterday, March 30, 2022, Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to the area of 200 S Woodruff behind Planet Fitness for a report of a possibly deceased person. Arriving officers located a deceased man, who appeared to have sustained injuries consistent with...
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
McDonough County Voice

Colchester man, 73, accused of ramming vehicle into riding lawnmower being repossessed

MACOMB — McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Colchester man Monday for driving a vehicle into a zero-turn lawn mower that was being repossessed. At 4:46 p.m. the McDonough County Communications Center received a call stating that someone was threatening an individual with a knife. The caller also said a vehicle and a lawn mower were in a ditch, both were damaged south of the Dollar General in Colchester.
COLCHESTER, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy